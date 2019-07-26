VIDEO: Lizzo Releases Music Video for 'Tempo' Featuring Missy Elliott

Today, Lizzo released the highly anticipated video for "Tempo" featuring Missy Elliott. The video, directed by Andy Hines saw its premiere earlier this morning via an MTV Broadcast as well as a YouTube premiere. "Tempo" is of course highlighted on Lizzo's critically acclaimed debut album CUZ I LOVE YOU, which has been featured on several "Best Of" lists as of late, including Time, Rolling Stone, Vanity Fair, Variety and Entertainment Weekly to name a few.

Watch the video for tempo below!

Lizzo is gearing up to head out on the road again on her sold out "Cuz I Love You Too Tour," the second leg of her international "Cuz I Love You Tour." Dates for the "Cuz I Love You Too Tour" began earlier this month in Troutdale, OR at Edgefield and will pick up again on September 7th at New Orleans' The Filmore and eventually wrap in San Francisco at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium on Ocotber 28th. For complete details and ticket information, please visit www.lizzomusic.com/tour.

Lizzo released her Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic Records debut album, CUZ I LOVE YOU to much on April 19th critical acclaim and the album debuted at #6 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart, which marks her first Billboard 200 entry. CUZ I LOVE YOU is also the #1 Pop album, #1 Digital album, #1 new release debut album and #2 on the Billboard Top Albums chart.

Lizzo marked the arrival of CUZ I LOVE YOU with a number of high profile TV appearances, including performances at the BET Awards, on the nationally syndicated

Ellen DeGeneres Show, NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and TODAY, and ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! and HBO's 2 Dope Queens, as well as visits to Comedy Centrals The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen as well as E! News' Busy Tonight. Lizzo is also set to perform on the Today Show Summer Concert Series on August 23rd.





