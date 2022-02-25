VIDEO: Judah & the Lion Drop 'Take A Walk' Single

Multi-platinum Nashville band Judah & the Lion (Judah Akers, Brian Macdonald) release their first new music of 2022 today with the cathartic new single "Take A Walk." The song is accompanied by an official music video that was shot in Nashville by longtime visual collaborator Matt Delisi, the mastermind behind all of their music videos.

Touring bass/guitar player and longtime friend Dylan Oglesby contributed his artistic touch by building out the set pieces for the video and creating custom clothes for the entire band. The single and video come on the heels of the news that Judah & The Lion will be joining this year's Bonnaroo lineup on Saturday June 18th, playing alongside Tobe Nwigwe, Chvrches, 100 Gecs, All Time Low, Mt. Joy and more.

"Take A Walk" follows "Find Another Reason Why," a single first heard in the Netflix Original film The Starling and officially released in November 2021 along with the news of the band returning to the studio to record the follow up to their critically acclaimed third studio LP Pep Talks (May 2019).

The autobiographical 2019 album resonated deeply with fans, landing at #7 on the Billboard 200 and earning acclaim from Rolling Stone, NPR, UPROXX, Mother Jones and more. It was written in the midst of a turbulent year for Akers and tackled death, divorce, alcoholism and despair head on. Judah & the Lion tackle mental health issues once again with "Take A Walk," acknowledging the struggles of the past two years, while offering some levity.

Judah & the Lion continue to embrace and espouse the "we are all in this together" approach, championing open and honest dialogue at all times. They are a band that calls their fans family and are excited to continue to share more new songs in the months ahead as they gear up for a new full-length studio album. They're also thrilled to be joining the incredible line-up at this year's Bonnaroo where they'll be bringing their rapturous live show!

Watch the new music video here: