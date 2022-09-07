VIDEO: Goo Goo Dolls Perform 'Yeah I Like You' on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

Last night, multi-platinum, four-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls returned to Jimmy Kimmel Live! to deliver their debut late-night TV performance of "Yeah, I Like You", the show-starting standout single off their newest album, Chaos In Bloom.

"Yeah I Like You" arrived earlier this summer as the first single from Chaos in Bloom, their 13th studio album that is officially out now. Marking the first album of their career to be produced by frontman John Rzeznik, Chaos in Bloom finds the band continuing to evolve just as they have for nearly four decades together. Consisting of 10 tracks, Chaos in Bloom is an album of biting sarcasm, stadium-ready choruses, and the type of spear-sharp songwriting that's led them to becoming one of the most influential alternative rock groups of all time.

For the first time since 2019, Goo Goo Dolls have embarked on a sprawling headlining tour this summer and through the fall. The nationwide tour will see the band performing multiple songs from Chaos in Bloom for the first time ever including "Yeah, I Like You," along with other tracks from their complete discography including the world-renowned "Iris," which recently hit 1 billion streams on Spotify.

The song, which also recently achieved seven-times platinum status and has been covered by everyone from Taylor Swift to Phoebe Bridgers, Maggie Rogers, Snail Mail and more in recent years, has been an unwavering staple not only in alt rock music, but pop culture as a whole since its release in 1998.

Watch the new performance here:

GOO GOO DOLLS - CHAOS IN BLOOM TOUR DATES

September 12, 2022 - Waite Park, MN - The Ledge Amphitheater #

September 13, 2022 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre #

September 15, 2022 - Grand Rapids, MI - Mejer Gardens #

September 17, 2022 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Zoo Amphitheatre #

September 18, 2022 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion #

September 20, 2022 - Doswell, VA - After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park #

September 21, 2022 - Toledo, OH - Toledo Zoo Amphitheater #

September 22, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE #

September 24, 2022 - Buffalo, NY - Keybank Center #

October 28, 2022 - Eau Claire, WI - Pablo Center At The Confluence *

October 30, 2022 - Ames, IA - Iowa State Center - Stephens Auditorium *

October 31, 2022 - Sioux Falls, SD - Washington Pavilion - Mary W. Sommervold Hall *

November 2, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI - The Pabst Theatre *

November 3, 2022 - Appleton, WI - Fox Cities Performing Arts Center - Thrivent Hall *

November 5, 2022 - Rockford, IL - Coronado Performing Arts Center *

November 6, 2022 - Fort Wayne, IN - Embassy Theatre *

November 7, 2022 - South Bend, IN - Morris Performing Arts Center *

November 9, 2022 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Palace Theatre *

November 11, 2022 - Salina, KS - Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts *

November 12, 2022 - Catoosa, OK - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Tulsa *

November 14, 2022 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater *

November 15, 2022 - San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center for the Performing Arts *

November 16, 2022 - Lubbock, TX - The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences - Helen DeVitt Jones Theater *

November 18, 2022 - Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium *

November 20, 2022 - El Paso, TX - Plaza Theatre *

#Support from Blue October

*Support from Whitehall