VIDEO: FLO and GloRilla Perform for Vevo's 2023 DSCVR Artists to Watch

Vevo, the world's leading music video network released the complete list for its highly-anticipated Vevo "DSCVR Artists to Watch" 2023 campaign. Starting Monday, November 28th, Vevo's DSCVR ATW will showcase high-quality live performance video content from the class of 2023, with unique performances from each artist, shot exclusively for Vevo.

Born out of Vevo's taste-maker series and brand DSCVR, "DSCVR Artists To Watch" is now in its 9th year. With a record-breaking 550 submissions, the current list consists of 20 global artists whom Vevo has tipped to break through to the mainstream.

Vevo's DSCVR ATW program is one of the most highly anticipated and competitive lists in the emerging music space, as the artists and bands that make it receive critical exposure and promotion that help propel their careers. ATW artists and bands will be marketed and featured in Vevo's expert music video programming via playlists and editorial features across Vevo's network, including YouTube and connected TV platforms, such as Roku, Samsung TV Plus, and Apple TV.

Vevo's Artists to Watch content will also see the official launch of a brand-new DSCVR set. The new set was designed to help artists express themselves in new and interesting ways through visually striking elements like new entry points, columns, corridors, archways, and windows.

Speaking to their Vevo DSCVR "Artists To Watch" live performance video for "Not My Job," FLO says, "We had so much fun arranging and recording our VEVO DSCVR session earlier this year, and it's amazing to now have been highlighted as an Artist To Watch! Thank you for having faith in our girl group and vision. We are honoured to stand beside all the other artists highlighted, and can't wait to keep growing in 2023!"

Carl Young, Head of Music & Talent, UK adds, "FLO are making some serious waves in the music industry right now, their impeccable harmonies and melodies, paired with a refreshing revival of UK 00's RnB are making them an undeniable force. Ever since hearing 'Cardboard Box', I knew this group had something very special. I'm absolutely delighted to have them involved in Vevo's annual DSCVR Artists To Watch."

Speaking to her Vevo DSCVR "Artists To Watch" live performance video for "Tomorrow 2," GloRilla says, "I'm truly grateful for VEVO's support, recognition and platform to showcase my abilities. I'm still evolving as an artist, but I appreciate VEVO for believing in my potential and highlighting my music. It's been a whirlwind year, but I'm excited to keep growing and grinding."

Mika Sunga, Senior Manager, Music Programming adds, "GloRilla has been an artist that I have been watching for a while and as her popularity grew I realized that she was a star. She has been collaborating with some of the biggest names in hip-hop and continues to make hits. She has a different style and dope flow that puts her over the edge and I can't wait to see what fire she drops in 2023."

Vevo has a long history of supporting and introducing emerging artists to new global audiences. Its DSCVR ATW program champions emerging artists through live performance content, with alumni including now-household names, such as Billie Eilish, Pop Smoke, Sam Smith, Lewis Capaldi, Jorja Smith, Arlo Parks, Guaynaa, and more.

"We are so proud to announce our annual taste-making program, DSCVR Artists to Watch. This series is the brainchild of our in-house team of music lovers who are always so driven to have the opportunity to shine a spotlight on the best up-and-coming acts," says JP Evangelista, SVP of Content, Programming & Marketing, Vevo. "Through our marketing and promotional efforts, large distribution network, and stellar production team, Vevo is able to support artists of all genres and at all stages of their careers. Through close collaboration with both artists and their teams, we work to make sure that every part of this campaign serves them."

ABOUT FLO

Stella, Renee and Jorja are FLO, the UK's newest girl group, who have through personal and professional growth created a sound that hasn't been heard in the UK music scene for decades, sparking a cultural conversation about the future of British R&B. Six months ago, FLO released their debut single "Cardboard Box", which catapulted them into the collective consciousness and won them fans among R&B and hip-hop luminaries such as Brandy, JoJo, SZA, Victoria Monét, Missy Elliott, and none other than girl group royalty, Kelly Rowland of Destiny's Child.

Their critically acclaimed debut EP "The Lead" has solidified 20-year olds Renée, Jorja and Stella at the forefront of the UK R&B scene and won over global audiences with intricate three-part harmonies, MNEK-productions, and lyrics that speak to female empowerment and personal growth.

ABOUT GLORILLA

GloRilla is an award-winning hip-hop artist that hails from the North Memphis neighborhood of Frayser, Tennessee. The foundation of GloRilla's success started back at home, where she was home schooled by her mother and spent time singing in church. By the time she reached high school, Glo moved in with her father, where she traded her church singing for listening to Chief Keef.

It was at the behest of her cousin that she entered the studio for the first time to lay down tracks, perfecting her art while working odd jobs. She released tracks under the name "GloRilla," which was a unique twist on her name - Gloria - but it wasn't until 2021 that she finally quit her day job and dedicated her all to rapping full-time.

Breakout single "FNF (Let's Go)," sparked the viral #FNFChallenge, spawned a dynamic remix with Latto and JT and paved the way for the rising star to sign with Yo Gotti's prestigious CMG record label in partnership with Interscope Records.

GloRilla followed up her anthem with an explosive collaboration with Cardi B on "Tomorrow 2," which debuted in the Top-10 on the Billboard Hot 100, and accumulated over 25 million views in just three weeks. The swift rise earned her the "Breakthrough Artist" at the 2022 BET HipHop Awards and a nomination for "Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist" at the American Music Awards. 2022 saw the release of GloRilla's debut EP, 'Anyway's Life's Great..." The sky is the limit for Glo, as she navigates the next chapter of her budding career.