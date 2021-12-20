VIDEO: Eric Herman Releases 'Merry-Go-Round' Music Video

Beloved by families nationwide, multi-award-winning Eric Herman's warm and witty music videos, sparked by the viral hit, "The Elephant Song," have become hugely popular, with over 100 million views online.

To herald the upcoming release of Magic Beans, his ninth album for kids and families, Eric Herman has produced five new music videos. The beautiful, existential, slightly psychedelic "Merry-Go-Round," is released today, December 20, 2021.

Upbeat and melodic, yet tinged with melancholy, the Paul Simon-esque "Merry-Go-Round" uses the metaphor of the Earth and Milky Way as a cosmic merry-go-round. The "Merry-Go-Round" video expands upon on the song's theme, depicting the cycles of life and nature as they go round and round into infinity.

"Merry-Go-Round" is one of three Magic Beans videos created by NYC-based animator and motion graphics artist Jay Marks.

"Jay is an animation wizard," says Eric Herman. "Recording and mixing the songs on Magic Beans felt a lot like painting pictures. Jay really captures that sensation in the "Merry-Go-Round" video, which feels like watching an enormous, ageless, spinning orb of sound and energy. He even brought out ideas from the song that I didn't know were in there."

Eric Herman's cool tunes for kids are at once ingeniously witty, indelibly memorable, and incredibly fun. His songs and videos have been featured nationally on PBS Kids, SiriusXM radio, Fox & Friends, The Today Show, and in the Warner Brothers film, Life as We Know It. A version of "The Elephant Song" was even covered for a multi-platinum DVD release by Brazilian superstar, Xuxa.

Previous releases by Eric Herman include The Eric Herman Strikes Back (DVD, 2017), Bubble Wrap (2016), The Incredibly Spaced Out Adventures of Jupiter Jackson (2014, Parents' Choice Award), Party Animal (2014, NAPPA Award), What a Ride! (2009, Parents' Choice Award, NAPPA Award), Snail's Pace (2007, Pearl Award), Snow Day! (2006), Monkey Business (2005), and The Kid in the Mirror (2003).

Magic Beans will be available starting March 18, 2022 at major digital retailers.

Watch the new music video here: