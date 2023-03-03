Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Miley Cyrus & Disney Reunite for the Disney+ Original Special Event

“Miley Cyrus ‒ Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)” is set to premiere on Friday, March 10, at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST on Disney+.

Mar. 03, 2023  

Disney+ will celebrate multiplatinum-selling recording artist Miley Cyrus' highly anticipated eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation with an original special event, "Miley Cyrus ‒ Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)."

Miley Cyrus serves as executive producer on the music-focused performance special from Disney Branded Television will showcase new music from Endless Summer Vacation, including "Flowers," which has been No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart for six consecutive weeks since its debut. Produced by Miley Cyrus, the award-winning creative production company RadicalMedia, HopeTown Entertainment, Crush Management and Columbia Records, "Miley Cyrus ‒ Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)" is set to premiere on Friday, March 10, at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST on Disney+.

Miley Cyrus takes the stage in this must-see, Disney+ music event, "Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)." For the first time ever, Miley performs songs from "Endless Summer Vacation," including her hit single "Flowers," seven additional tracks from the album, one of her chart-topping classic hits and a special performance with Rufus Wainwright.

The global superstar's cinematic performances are threaded with exclusive interviews in the famed Los Angeles house where Frank Sinatra once lived and where Miley shot the celebrated official music video for "Flowers." With this special, Miley, who also serves as executive producer, opens the door to audiences around the world, providing insight into her new album and the person she is today. The "Backyard Sessions" are a series that Miley began in 2012 for her fans. Viewers were quickly taken with the experience of watching Miley and her band perform in an intimate, outdoor setting, and the "Backyard Sessions" quickly became a benchmark series. "Miley Cyrus ‒ Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)" serves as a continuation.

Endless Summer Vacation will be available globally, both digitally and at physical retailers via Columbia Records, on March 10. Fans can preorder multiple configurations now, including black vinyl, exclusive red vinyl and an exclusive clear vinyl variant only available on shop.mileycyrus.com.

"Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)" is produced by RadicalMedia, Miley Cyrus, HopeTown Entertainment, Crush Management and Columbia Records. Jacob Bixenman and Brendan Walter are directors, and Marcell Rév is director of photography.

Watch the teaser trailer here:






Hana Piranha Releases New Single The Devil Always Pulls Through Photo
Hana Piranha Releases New Single 'The Devil Always Pulls Through'
Hana Maria, the daughter of a Catholic priest, was born during a hurricane; a prophetic beginning to the diary that’s exposed in her turbulent and often disturbing songwriting. The singer and multi-instrumentalist grew up in Wellington, New Zealand, moving to England at the age of twelve to pursue her dream of becoming a concert violinist.
Suki Waterhouse Shares New Song To Love Photo
Suki Waterhouse Shares New Song 'To Love'
The new song was produced by Jules Apollinaire and Natalie Findlay, who produced Suki’s hit single “Good Looking,” and mixed by Alan Moulder (Beach House, Interpol, Wet Leg). The physical release of “To Love” will be on a 7” single available exclusively via the Sub Pop Singles Club Vol. 8, with only 835 subscriptions available.
Skott Releases Sophomore Album Roses N Guns Photo
Skott Releases Sophomore Album 'Roses N Guns'
Skott has also unveiled the mesmerizing, self-directed video for “Roses N Guns,” an emotionally charged synth-pop ballad that explores destructive, all-consuming love that is as incredible as it is intense through shimmering synths and breathy hooks. Watch the cinematic visual which follows the release of latest single “Hail Mary.”
Miley Cyrus Drops Flowers Demo & Teases Disney+ Collaboration Photo
Miley Cyrus Drops 'Flowers' Demo & Teases Disney+ Collaboration
Miley Cyrus has released the demo version of her #1 single 'Flowers.' The track is off her new album 'Endless Summer Vacation.' The new LP will feature collaborations with Brandi Carlile and SIA. Cyrus has also teased a potential collaboration with Disney+, after the streaming service tweeted the lyrics to the hit single yesterday.

