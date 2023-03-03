VIDEO: Miley Cyrus & Disney Reunite for the Disney+ Original Special Event

Disney+ will celebrate multiplatinum-selling recording artist Miley Cyrus' highly anticipated eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation with an original special event, "Miley Cyrus ‒ Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)."

Miley Cyrus serves as executive producer on the music-focused performance special from Disney Branded Television will showcase new music from Endless Summer Vacation, including "Flowers," which has been No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart for six consecutive weeks since its debut. Produced by Miley Cyrus, the award-winning creative production company RadicalMedia, HopeTown Entertainment, Crush Management and Columbia Records, "Miley Cyrus ‒ Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)" is set to premiere on Friday, March 10, at 1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST on Disney+.

Miley Cyrus takes the stage in this must-see, Disney+ music event, "Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)." For the first time ever, Miley performs songs from "Endless Summer Vacation," including her hit single "Flowers," seven additional tracks from the album, one of her chart-topping classic hits and a special performance with Rufus Wainwright.

The global superstar's cinematic performances are threaded with exclusive interviews in the famed Los Angeles house where Frank Sinatra once lived and where Miley shot the celebrated official music video for "Flowers." With this special, Miley, who also serves as executive producer, opens the door to audiences around the world, providing insight into her new album and the person she is today. The "Backyard Sessions" are a series that Miley began in 2012 for her fans. Viewers were quickly taken with the experience of watching Miley and her band perform in an intimate, outdoor setting, and the "Backyard Sessions" quickly became a benchmark series. "Miley Cyrus ‒ Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)" serves as a continuation.

Endless Summer Vacation will be available globally, both digitally and at physical retailers via Columbia Records, on March 10. Fans can preorder multiple configurations now, including black vinyl, exclusive red vinyl and an exclusive clear vinyl variant only available on shop.mileycyrus.com.

"Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)" is produced by RadicalMedia, Miley Cyrus, HopeTown Entertainment, Crush Management and Columbia Records. Jacob Bixenman and Brendan Walter are directors, and Marcell Rév is director of photography.

Watch the teaser trailer here:



