VIDEO: Countess Luann Shares New Christmas Single Featuring New York Housewives

Countess Luann has shared her new Christmas single, "What Do I Want For Christmas?", featuring the Real Housewives of New York, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Leah McSweeney, and Eboni K. Williams.

Countess Luann DeLesseps is set to make her return to 54 Below next month as part of her "Christmas With the Countess" holiday tour. She will play from November 30 to December 13. Tickets can be found here.

The show will be helmed by popular director, Richard Jay-Alexander (Barbra Streisand, Kristin Chenoweth, Bernadette Peters, Bette Midler, Deborah Cox, Lea Salonga, Donny & Marie) and the legendary Billy Stritch (Liza Minnelli, Marilyn Maye, Linda Lavin, Christine Ebersole) serves as her Musical Director/Arranger. "The Countess" is promising plenty of fun, great music and, of course, surprises.

With 13 seasons of reality Housewives behind her, DeLesseps will have plenty to talk about, not to mention all the swirling rumors that fans will want to hear about from the Countess, herself.

Watch the new music video for the single here: