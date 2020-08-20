VIDEO: Billie Eilish Performs and Gives Speech Against Trump at the Democratic National Convention

She performed her song 'My Future' as part of the event last night, August 19.

Billie Eilish appeared as part of the third night of the Democratic National Convention.

She performed her song 'My Future' as part of the event last night, August 19.

In addition, Eilish gave a powerful speech against Trump.

"You don't need me to tell you things are a mess - Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about," she said. "We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and covid - not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality."

