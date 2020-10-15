VIDEO: Bhad Bhabie Releases New Visual For 'Do It Like Me'

Platinum certified phenomenon Bhad Bhabie bounces back.

Platinum certified phenomenon Bhad Bhabie bounces back with her latest single "Do It Like Me," produced by Pliznaya (Tyga, Meek Mill), alongside an incredible companion visual. Step into the ring with Bhad Bhabie and she'll show you no one does it like her in the Michael Garcia-directed with the companion visual now streaming via YouTube. Watch it below.

"Do It Like Me" is available now at all streaming services HERE .

" That's What I Said " produced by Go Grizz (Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie), marked the first new music of the year from Bhad Bhabie earlier this season. With support from Rap Up , Hot New Hip Hop and more, "That's What I Said" dropped with a socially distanced music visual directed by Madison & Maxx and available to stream on YouTube HERE .

Last year saw the rising rap superstar unleashed a series of increasingly potent tracks, including " Get Like Me (Feat. NLE Choppa) ," available at all DSPs and streaming services HERE . Hailed by Billboard for its "catchy chorus," the track arrived alongside the official video, now boasting over 17 million views on YouTube HERE .

"Get Like Me (Feat. NLE Choppa)" in turn arrived hot on the heels of Bhad Bhabie's biggest hit single to date, " Bestie (Feat. Kodak Black) ," available via B.H.A.D. Music at all DSPs and streaming services HERE . First released alongside an exclusive Snapchat Lens Challenge heralding Bhad Bhabie's hugely successful Snap Original docuseries, Bringing Up Bhabie, the track proved a true sensation, ranking at #3 on Spotify's "Most Streamed Female Rap Songs" for 2019. In addition, the extended "Bestie" companion video, directed by Michael Garcia and co-starring the legendary DMX, has earned over 41 million individual views via Bhad Bhabie's official YouTube channel HERE .

Furthermore, "Bestie (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion)," the exclusive bad bich edition of "Bestie," is available now for streaming and download HERE . Critical applause greeted the release, with NYLON declaring it to be "a masterpiece...the musical answer to our prayers... The teaming of these two artists is pure chaotic good; it's a remix of Bhabie's previously released track that will now live on as the go-to hype song for BFFs everywhere who love both mess and musical talent...Listen to 'Bestie' and have your life changed forever." "Bhad Bhabie (aka Danielle Bregioli) makes good music," wrote The FADER , hailing "Bestie" as "a certified slapper... one of the catchiest Bhabie's released thus far."

2019 kicked off with the release of " Babyface Savage (Feat. Tory Lanez) ," available for streaming and download HERE ; the track's companion video is already a smash with over 50 million YouTube views alone HERE . The track - now with over 24 million streams worldwide - received high praise upon its release, with Rolling Stone simply declaring it "one of the best rap performances of the year."

With over a billion worldwide streams thus far, Bhad Bhabie has emerged as a landmark talent, earning a "Top Female Rap Artist" nomination from the 2018 Billboard Music Awards after making chart history as the youngest artist to have three singles chart simultaneously on the Billboard "Hot 100." As if that weren't enough, Bhad Bhabie entered the record books yet again with 2018's RIAA platinum certified hit single, " Gucci Flip Flops (Feat. Lil Yachty) ," marking her as the youngest artist to earn platinum certification this decade. The track's official video remains an online favorite, now with over 141 million individual views via YouTube alone HERE .

2018 also saw the release of Bhad Bhabie's debut mixtape, "15," which is available everywhere HERE . Now boasting 500 million streams, the collection includes an array of hit singles including " Trust Me (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign) ," " Yung & Bhad (Feat. City Girls) ," and the RIAA gold certified smash, " Hi Bich ," all available now for individual streaming or download. Additional featured guests include YG, Lil Baby, and Asian Doll.

"15" received rave reviews upon its arrival, with High Snobiety declaring, "(Bhad Bhabie's) not just an acquired taste anymore; she has the chops to stand toe to toe with the rest of new age rap's colorful cast of characters...She has a surprising command over flow that often escapes artists her age, handling breath control and cadence with a veteran's confidence."

Watch the new video here:

