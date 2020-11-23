VIDEO: Bayside Shares 'Light Me Up' Live Video

Shortly after announcing their forthcoming EP Acoustic Volume 3, renowned punk act Bayside has shared a brand new live video for its lead single: "Light Me Up." The sole new track on the release, fans can check it out now below. Acoustic Volume 3 is set to be released on December 11th via Hopeless Records. In addition to the new track, the EP will also feature four classic Bayside songs reimagined. Pre-orders are available now at: www.baysidestuff.com.

Watch the video below!

Acoustic Volume 3 serves as a follow up - and a stark juxtaposition - to 2019's Interrobang‽, out now on Hopeless Records. Interrobang‽ is the band's heaviest record to date, and secured the #5 spot on the Record Label Independent chart, as well as #6 Current Rock, #9 LP Vinyl, #10 Current Digital, and #14 Current Albums. It also broke into the Billboard Top 200.

For the past 20 years, Queens-based Bayside has represented a lifestyle, a counterculture, and a deeply held conviction, diverse in thought and background but united by a shared desire for authentic expression. At their core, Bayside is a band that has constantly proved that music is not about gimmicks and ephemeral trends, but a timeless reflection of our lives and our times. It is through this timelessness and consistency that they continue to cultivate a cult-following that lives and breathes everything the band creates.

Bayside has always focused on creating songs that are relevant to people who want substance, rather than being relegated to one genre. And while many bands would coast on their past success, Bayside rejects the premise and proves time and again that the best is yet to come.

