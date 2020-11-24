VIDEO: BRADFORD Premiere 'Down-Faced Doll' Video

Blending sinister imagery with pulse-quickening chase sequences, the official visuals for "Down-Faced Doll" further heighten the pitch-black themes explored by their latest single.

Watch the video below!

Utilising footage of awe-inspiring scenery shot by the band's Ewan Butler while he was travelling through the vast mountain ranges of Europe, the video aptly evokes the foreboding feelings and knife-edge tension that lurks behind the lyrics of "Down Faced Doll". As Ewan says of the video:

"I contributed footage which I got whilst on holiday in the French/Italian Alps this summer which includes the tunnel scenes, mountains, cable cars... I think when faced with such formidable scenery you experience a multitude of emotions but the hugeness of it can be quite intimidating, almost harrowing. I wanted to add to that feeling of disquiet that is present in the music and the lyric".

Bringing it all into the focus, the video was made in collaboration with visual artist Nick Grindle, with additional input from the band's Ian H.

"I think Nick did a splendid job in tapping into that theme and enhancing it with his own footage, ideas and production skills." says Ewan. "He just instinctively knew how to bring it all together. And, of course, interwoven with images of the eerie and discarded doll that Ian and I filmed in some choice locations around our locality, everything blends perfectly to create the desired effect."

Distressed of sound and disturbed of subject matter, "Down-Faced Doll" sees the classic indie outfit connect with their dark-sides to deliver a chilling alt/folk stomp unlike anything we've heard from the band before. Based on true events told through the eyes of a discarded toy, it alludes to a tale of horror enough to turn anyone's blood blue.

Created & produced by Bradford (Ian Hodgson, Ewan Butler & Stephen Street), "Down-Faced Doll" was mixed by Stephen Street (Blur/New Order/ Kaiser Chiefs) and mastered by John Davies at Metropolis mastering. It is taken from what will be Bradford's first new studio album in over three decades: 'Bright Hours'.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You