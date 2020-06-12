VEGA Releases New Single 'How We Live' to Celebrate Album Release Day

British rock band VEGA release their new album "Grit Your Teeth" today via Frontier Records. The album will be available to order from https://orcd.co/grityourteeth and www.vegaofficial.co.uk. To celebrate the release of the album the band release their new single "How We Live" the same day and it is available digitally from Apple Music, Amazon Music and Spotify.

Listen below!



Buckle up and hold tight, VEGA are back with the album of their career. "Grit Your Teeth" will take you to screaming highs and gritty lows. It'll keep you coming back for more.



Says the band's lead singer and frontman, Nick Workman, "Selfishly, we've taken a few risks by recording an album, that, first and foremost, we can be proud of. Don't try and tag it with any sub-genre of rock or metal, just enjoy it."



If the last album, "Only Human", was a commentary of what was going on our lives. The new album is very much a reflection of those times and the outcomes. It's a very positive album in its overall message, but it also has a lot of dark moments. It was very therapeutic for the band to write and record the album.



VEGA's love for love rock from the 80's and early 90's shines through without rehashing it. Their inspiration comes from the 80's and 90's (they even have a Miami Vice drum roll), however, the album also draws inspiration from other places, and dragged into 2020.



VEGA wrote the album from January 2019 until they started recording in August 2019. The album was recorded in an industrial unit in York with the Graves Brothers who have previously produced Asking Alexandria. That is more the "metal" side of the album and was a perfect fit for VEGA as they wanted to blend melody and hooks with power.

