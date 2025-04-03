Ute Lemper Releases 'Speak Low' Kurt Weill Tribute for 75th Anniversary

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On the 75th anniversary of revolutionary composer Kurt Weill’s passing, acclaimed singer & actress Ute Lemper has released Speak Low, the new single from her album Pirate Jenny, out April 25 via The Audiophile Society.

Composed by Kurt Weill for the musical One Touch of Venus, Speak Low was inspired by Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing and popularly performed by Weill’s wife Lotte Lenya, and others such as Tony Bennett, Barbara Streisand, and Sarah Vaughan. With its tender melodies and romantic depth, "Speak Low" remains one of Weill’s most enduring classics, celebrated in both Broadway and jazz circles.

Kurt Weill and Lotte Lenya’s legacy continues through the work of artists like Ute Lemper, who, since 1985, has been performing the songs of Weill and other Jewish composers from the Weimar era— whose music was banned and persecuted by the Nazis. She notes that Weill's works remain relevant today: "Exotic characters fight for survival, rising from the ashes of racism, disadvantage, and neglect—stories that feel strikingly contemporary.”

Lemper will release one more single from the album, title track "Pirate Jenny" (a revolt against the ruling party of the rich) from The Threepenny Opera - full tracklist below. Sultry vocals and atmospheric beats are brought to life with The Audiophile Society’s immersive Mega-Dimensional Sound™, transporting longtime fans and new listeners alike to a smoky Berlin jazz club outside of time, reminiscent of Lemper’s award-winning roles as Cabaret's Sally Bowles in Paris and Chicago's Velma Kelly in New York and London.

Ute Lemper NYC Shows:

Rendezvous With Marlene @ Neue Galerie

Wednesday, May 14 at 7pm ET

Thursday, May 15 at 7pm ET

Ute Lemper Sings Kurt Weill @ 54 Below

Tuesday, May 27 at 7pm ET

Thursday, May 29 at 7pm ET

About Ute Lemper:

Ute Lemper's decades-long career spans stage, film, and music, with over 30 recordings. Renowned for her interpretations of Berlin Cabaret, Kurt Weill, Brecht, and chanson legends like Marlene Dietrich and Edith Piaf, she has also starred in major musicals across Broadway, the West End, Paris, and Berlin. She won the American Theater World Award and the Laurence Olivier Award for her performance as Chicago’s Velma Kelly in the West End and on Broadway, the Molière Award for her performance as Cabaret’s Sally Bowles in Paris, among others, and earned Grammy nominations.

Her global tours feature diverse projects, including Rendezvous with Marlene, Songs for Eternity, and tributes to Piazzolla and Brecht. She has composed music inspired by Bukowski, Neruda, and Coelho and released a bestselling autobiography in 2023. She released her self-penned and contemporary album Time Traveler just last year. Singing in five languages, she continues to perform worldwide. A longtime New York resident, she lives there with her family and four children.

Photo Credit: Jim Rackete

