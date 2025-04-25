Ute Lemper Honors Kurt Weill’s 125th Birthday with 'Pirate Jenny' Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nearly four decades after her breakthrough Ute Lemper Sings Kurt Weill, renowned singer and actress Ute Lemper returns to her artistic roots with Pirate Jenny, a bold electronic reimagining of classics from revolutionary composer Kurt Weill's songbook, released through The Audiophile Society.

Leading the release is Lemper’s fierce spin on “Pirate Jenny,” the murderous revenge anthem of a maid-turned-pirate commander also famously sung by Nina Simone at Carnegie Hall. The album also features fresh takes on beloved tracks like "Surabaya Johnny," “The Salomon Song,” and "My Ship," and singles “Mack the Knife” and “Speak Low,” stripping away traditional arrangements and updating with cutting-edge production and a fresh, modern soundscape.

Sultry vocals and atmospheric beats are brought to life with The Audiophile Society’s immersive Mega-Dimensional Sound™, transporting longtime fans and new listeners alike to a smoky Berlin jazz club outside of time, reminiscent of Lemper’s award-winning roles as Cabaret's Sally Bowles in Paris and Chicago's Velma Kelly in New York and London.

“This project is about creating a new audience for Kurt Weill,” says Lemper. “By blending his timeless melodies with a groove. I’m opening the door for younger listeners who might not know his work. It’s about building a bridge between eras, where Weimar meets the club.”

Lemper will perform her acclaimed one-woman show “Rendezvous With Marlene” and some of Weill’s eternal classics live at Neue Galerie and 54 Below in New York City this May – international tour dates here.

A Billboard Crossover Artist of the Year, Lemper has reimagined icons like Marlene Dietrich (Rendezvous with Marlene is based on a three-hour phone call between Dietrich and Lemper), Edith Piaf and Jacques Brel, alongside more modern collaborations with artists like Tom Waits, Nick Cave, Elvis Costello, and Roger Waters (The Wall: Live in Berlin, 1990).

Pirate Jenny isn’t just a revival—it’s a reinvention. Whether you’re a fan of cabaret, a lover of jazz, or someone who lives for groove, this album promises a fresh perspective on music that has shaped generations.

About Ute Lemper:

Ute Lemper's decades-long career spans stage, film, and music, with over 30 recordings. Renowned for her interpretations of Berlin Cabaret, Kurt Weill, Brecht, and chanson legends like Marlene Dietrich and Edith Piaf, she has also starred in major musicals across Broadway, the West End, Paris, and Berlin. She won the American Theater World Award and the Laurence Olivier Award for her performance as Chicago’s Velma Kelly in the West End and on Broadwa﻿y, the Molière Award for her performance as Cabaret’s Sally Bowles in Paris, among others, and earned Grammy nominations.

Her global tours feature diverse projects, including Rendezvous with Marlene, Songs for Eternity, and tributes to Piazzolla and Brecht. She has composed music inspired by Bukowski, Neruda, and Coelho and released a bestselling autobiography in 2023. She released her self-penned and contemporary album Time Traveler just last year. Singing in five languages, she continues to perform worldwide. A longtime New York resident, she lives there with her family and four children.

Photo Credit: Jim Rackete

