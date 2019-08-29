Universal Music Group's Arab-Pop Artist Jaafar Proves he is Ahead of His Time With New Music Video Release

Honestly sarcastic and friendly, 'OK 3adi' is the empowerment track you need to hear after a break-up. Sung in Arabic and English with a crisp pop rock sound - a combination you don't get to hear often.

The backdrop to the Arabic lyrics is an upbeat Western sound put together by acclaimed Lebanese producer Hadii Sharara. The uniqueness of the track lies in the Arabic lyrics, melody, and sound one could classify as modernizing and innovating Arabic pop music.

"It's tongue-in-cheek. There's kind of a sarcastic tone throughout the song. I'm saying, like, 'OK, whatever, so you're drop-dead gorgeous, I've seen other gorgeous girls.' So, it's like there's still a sour taste in my mouth, but I'm trying to move on. That's the tone of the song," Jaafar explains.

'OK whatever' would be a literal translation to the title which is also the best way to shrug off a heavy situation. The bilingual lyrics are colloquial and easy-going making the song extra catchy, which Jaafar is building a reputation for. The artist creates a relaxed sound to express himself making 'OK 3adi' quite relatable and inviting; while speaking to audiences around the region.

Jaafar's previous music video for 'Ra7at 3aleki' was shot on his phone in his living room; inviting viewers into his intimate space. This release continues with that level of closeness as the artist's style and touch is found in every detail.

'OK 3adi's music video was filmed between the colorful villages of Lebanon and Jordan giving audiences an inside look into the romantic settings of the two countries' topography. From the colorful arches of stucco glass exteriors and sensual monochrome rooms, the story line was directed by Jaafar and Abdullah Sharw. The artist takes you through a couple's love story played by himself and the beautiful actress Jessica Khalifeh.

Jaafar is always experimenting with new ways to express his music and break barriers. While maintaining a down to earth essence that gets you closer to the artist - and one step closer to an entirely new way of enjoying Arabic pop music.

'OK 3adi' is out on all platforms; the music video is available on Jaafar's VEVO channel. Watch it here:





