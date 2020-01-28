After making a huge impression in its first year, the magical UNUM Festival returns to the Albanian Riviera from May 28th to June 1st 2020. The first wave of names for this sun soaked, naturalistic getaway include Raresh, Seth Troxler, tINI, Sonja Moonear, Dyed Soundorom, John Dimas, Priku, Praslea, Cap, Digby, Cesar Merveille with many more to be announced.

In 2019, UNUM made an immediate mark with its debut edition, that played out on the stunning Albanian Riviera with a world class line-up. The festival really shined a spotlight on the last untapped corner of Europe: Rana e Hedhun, in the town of Shengjin, on the idyllic Albanian coastline.

Now running even longer by starting Thursday and continuing non-stop until Monday, music plays both the day and night, so you can expect blissful sunrise and sunset parties, as well as a wealth of water sports, local culture, rich food and drink offerings and a music loving crowd from all corners of the world. There are also isolated bays and golden sand beaches to explore, and all with the stunning Albanian Alps as the backdrop. UNUM is the type of blissful and dreamy, organic and natural place, that feels undiscovered and hidden away from the rest of the world.

In 2020, there are once more three stages: The Beach Stage, which runs from sunrise until sunset, will be more experimental and chilled during the daytime, to give people a place to enjoy the surroundings. The Main Stage, which runs from sunset until dawn, and finally the Into the Pines Stage, which runs 24 hours a day and mixes world renowned names, regional artists and a mix of alternative and experimental musical styles, all in the shade of lush pine trees which infuse the air with their scent.

More than 50 international and local artists from across the house and techno spectrum will perform, such as Raresh, Seth Troxler, tINI, Sonja Moonear, Dyed Soundorom, John Dimas, Priku, Praslea, Cap, Digby, and Cesar Merveille.

This is a boutique event that offers the chance to experience a brand new and lesser known corner of Europe with a world class soundtrack. There are also pre-parties lined up from now until the festival in Berlin, Zurich, Geneva, Istanbul, Tirana, Skopje, and Belgrade.

LINE-UP PHASE ONE

Raresh

Seth Troxler

tINI

Sonja Moonear

Dyed Soundorom

Cap

Cesar Merveille

DJ Reas

Digby

Donna

Ezikiel

Franco Cinelli

Gemza

George Adi

Hajdar Berisha

John Dimas

Jonny N' Travis

Lepaya

Manocalo

Nemax

Nikifor

Nikola Vemic

Praslea

Priku

Rrrron

Secret 47

Tatu

Vadislav Rashkov

+ more TBA

Photo Credit: Annemarie Koerten





