UMI Shares New Song 'Introspection'

Rising Japanese-African-American artist UMI shares a new track "Introspection"-listen below!

The song is the title track and first offering from her forthcoming EP Introspection out June 21. A visual accompaniment is slated to arrive alongside the EP, with more details to come.

"Introspection is a look into my mind, how my brain sounds :)" UMI says. "Now more than ever, we are being asked to go within. I created this project with the intention to evoke Introspection, both in myself and in the listener. Introspection is a reflection of my inner journey over the past year, embodying my growth. I've never been more honest in my writing, and the sonics of the project are a reflection of me, all of me. ~my hope is that this project can bring healing~ With Gratitude, umi :)"

The new track follows two standalone singles from earlier this year-"Mother," UMI's celebration of Mother Nature that was unveiled on Earth Day and "Picture Perfect." In 2019, her visual EP Love Language was released via Loud Robot, the music label from J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot. UMI wrote and produced the EP-featuring tracks "Love Affair," "Sukidakara," "Runnin" feat. Yeek and "Breathe"-in Los Angeles and worked with a team including writer Taofik Kolade ("Atlanta," "Barry") and director Will Kindrick (Brian Wilson, Ice Cube, Mates of State) to write, cast, animate and direct the EP's four episodic components. On Love Language, UMI explores race, intersectionality and how love is given and received through the lens of her experience as a mixed-race woman in the music industry. She toured the EP last fall with Conan Gray.

UMI, born Tierra Umi Wilson, is a 21-year-old songwriter, vocalist and producer raised in Seattle and now based in Los Angeles. A former University of Southern California music student, UMI dropped out to focus on her unique R&B sound, acclaimed by Complex, Coup de Main, E!, Nylon, Ones to Watch and more. Her debut EP Interlude was released in 2018, featuring "Midnight Blues."

photo credit: Spencer Middleton





