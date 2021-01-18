Tyler Shaw Releases Video for 'When You're Home'

Already jumpstarting the new year, multi-platinum artist, producer, and singer-songwriter Tyler Shaw serenades on his breathtaking ballad "When You're Home" out now via Sony Music.

At a time where love and security is needed more than ever, Tyler Shaw delivers on his most romantic track to date. Through sultry vocals and subtle guitar plucking, "When You're Home" opens softly but as the track progresses it is cascaded by triumphant percussion, serene strings, and Tyler's captivating vocals all culminating into a passionate performance on how the power of love moves us.

"When You're Home" brings even more meaning as Tyler's home grew an extra member over the holidays with him and his wife welcoming their first child. Tyler elaborates, "'When You're Home' is about having security in the person you love. Home can be wherever and whenever you're with someone you love or admire." Alongside the song stands an equally heartfelt video co-directed by Tyler himself and The Young Astronauts. On its inception, he explains, "This music video was my first time co-directing with my long time creative collaborators, The Young Astronauts. I pitched my team the idea of a modern couple set in a different time period and pulled elements of different romantic films and stories and brought them to life in this new video. The video reflects that universal desire to be in love and feeling safe when you're 'home' with someone, whether that's a physical, emotional or mental space you share with someone special."

"When You're Home'' is additionally helmed by a masterclass team of artists. Produced by Grammy-nominated Jon Levine (Dua Lipa, Alessia Cara, Drake) and written by Tyler Shaw, Alex Beitzke (James Arthur, JC Stewart), and Henry Brill (Jack Garratt, Phantogram), "When You're Home" brings the best talent together in a truly moving piece of art.

At the start of lockdown last year, Tyler Shaw (along with Fefe Dobson) spearheaded ArtistsCAN, a collective artist initiative raising funds for COVID-19 relief in Canada. They gathered singers and musicians from across Canada featuring Justin Bieber, Michael Bublé, Sarah McLachlan, Avril Lavigne, Donovan Woods, Walk Off The Earth, and more, to cover "Lean on Me" with all proceeds from the single going directly to the Canadian Red Cross. Other notable names involved include Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Chris Boucher, Shay Mitchell, Trailer Park Boys, and more. The performance was featured on the history making national TV special Stronger Together: Tous Ensemble -the most-watched non-sports Canadian broadcast on record with audiences reaching 11.5M viewers. "Lean On Me" (ArtistsCAN) now has over 10M combined streams globally and racked up international attention in Billboard, Rolling Stone, USA Today, People, Stereogum, and many other high profile publications.

Tyler Shaw followed up the ensemble release of "Lean On Me" (ArtistsCAN) with "Remember" in August and it served as the first taste of an album slated for 2021. "Remember" and the Madism-remix racked up over 2.6M global streams in just 60 days. This follows up his 2018 album Intuition, which garnered an impressive +130 million combined audio and video streams globally, and was nominated for a JUNO Award for 'Pop Album of the Year.' That album also featured the gold-certified single "Cautious," the platinum-certified singles "To The Man Who Let Her Go," which reached the Top 10 on the Shazam chart, and double-platinum single "With You" which was the #1 most played song in Canadian radio by a Canadian artist in 2019, with the French version also hitting #1 on BDS Pop Radio chart. It all started with his hit song "Kiss Goodnight" in 2012 when the melodic track quickly hit platinum sales. In 2014, Tyler earned a JUNO Award nomination for 'Breakthrough Artist of the Year' and went on to release certified-gold tracks "House of Cards" and "Wicked," all from his 2015 debut album Yesterday. Since his debut, Tyler Shaw has toured with Selena Gomez and opened for massive international artists including Shawn Mendes and Alessia Cara.

The multi-hyphenated artist and creator has made huge waves on his home turf, and it's about time for his arrival in the US. Canadian press includes Breakfast Television, CP24 Breakfast, etalk, ET Canada and a live performance on CBC's First Play Live series. Tyler also performed at the iHeartRadio's MMVAs, iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, and iHeartRadio Fan Fest during Canadian Music Week. Tyler Shaw has also always put forth a philanthropic effort, long before putting together ArtistsCAN with Fefe Dobson last year. To date, Tyler has performed at over 50 WE DAY events within Canada for WE Organization (formerly known as Free the Children), has traveled to Kenya to assist in building a school with the charity, and participated in the Water Walk initiative along with Nelly Furtado and others.

Tyler Shaw will release his third studio album later this year so watch this space.

Listen here: