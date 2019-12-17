Tyler Childers Performs 'Country Squire' on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Tyler Childers performed the title track of his acclaimed new album, Country Squire, on last night's episode of "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

Childers and his band will also perform on "CBS This Morning" this Saturday, December 21 as part of their "Saturday Sessions" series.

These performances cap-off a breakthrough year for Childers, who is nominated for Best Country Solo Performance at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards following the release of Country Squire. Produced by Sturgill Simpson and David Ferguson and recorded The Butcher Shoppe in Nashville, the record debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart with over 32,000 equivalent units sold (Hickman Holler Records/RCA Records).

In celebration of the release, Childers will continue his sold-out "Country Squire Run" headline tour throughout 2019 including three special shows at Pikeville, KY's Appalachian Wireless Arena on December 27, December 28 and December 31. Additionally, Childers will make his headline debut at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium with four special sold-out shows in February and will tour extensively throughout 2020 as part of Sturgill Simpson's "A Good Look'n Tour." See below for complete details.

In addition to Childers (vocals, acoustic guitar), the album features a number of world-renowned musicians including Stuart Duncan (fiddle, mandolin, banjo), Miles Miller (drums, background vocals) and Russ Pahl (acoustic guitar, electric guitar, pedal steel, Jaw harp, baritone).

Of the mission behind the album, Childers comments, "I hope that people in the area that I grew up in find something they can relate to. I hope that I'm doing my people justice and I hope that maybe someone from somewhere else can get a glimpse of the life of a Kentucky boy."

The release of Country Squire continues a series of breakout years for the Kentucky-native, whose critically acclaimed debut album, Purgatory, was released in 2017. The record-also produced by Sturgill Simpson and David Ferguson-landed on multiple "Best of 2017" lists including NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Noisey, The Bluegrass Situation, Wide Open Country and The Boot. Of the album, NPR Music raves "the intimacy he conjures is his gift, in this private moment made universal, and throughout his remarkable official debut," while Pitchfork declares "it's his voice, peppered with both the knowledge of the ages and the innocence of youth, that makes a song...so effective. Then it's the lyrics, a mix of plain-talk honesty and beguiling metaphors, that tip the scales to timeless." Since his debut, Childers was named "Emerging Artist of the Year" at the 2018 Americana Music Association Honors & Awards and has been featured on NPR Music's Tiny Desk Concert series and Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. Additionally, he's toured extensively across the world including over 130 sold-out headline shows as well as multiple dates supporting John Prine. He has also performed at several major festivals including Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Newport Folk Festival, Austin City Limits and Stagecoach.

Watch the "Late Night" performance below.

COUNTRY SQUIRE TRACK LIST

1. Country Squire

2. Bus Route

3. Creeker

4. Gemini

5. House Fire

6. Ever Lovin' Hand

7. Peace of Mind

8. All Your'n

9. Matthew

TYLER CHILDERS TOUR DATES

December 18-Raleigh, NC-The Ritz* (SOLD OUT)

December 19-Charlotte, NC-The Fillmore* (SOLD OUT)

December 21-Atlanta, GA-The Tabernacle* (SOLD OUT)

December 22-Atlanta, GA-The Tabernacle* (SOLD OUT)

December 27-Pikeville, KY-Appalachian Wireless Arena (SOLD OUT)

December 28-Pikeville, KY-Appalachian Wireless Arena (SOLD OUT)

December 31-Pikeville, KY-Appalachian Wireless Arena (SOLD OUT)

January 17, 2020-Dublin, Ireland-The Grand Social (SOLD OUT)

January 18, 2020-Manchester, UK-Manchester Academy 2

January 19, 2020-Glasgow, UK-St. Luke's & The Winged Ox (SOLD OUT)

January 21, 2020-London, UK-O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

January 22, 2020-Nijmegen, Netherlands-Doornroosje

January 25, 2020-Oslo, Oslo-Vulkan Arena

January 28, 2020-Berlin, Germany-Franz

January 29, 2020-Amsterdam, Netherlands-Paradiso Noord (SOLD OUT)

January 30, 2020-Copenhagen, Denmark-Pumpehuset (SOLD OUT)

February 6, 2020-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium† (SOLD OUT)

February 7, 2020-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium† (SOLD OUT)

February 15, 2020-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium‡ (SOLD OUT)

February 16, 2020-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium# (SOLD OUT)

February 21, 2020-Birmingham, AL-Legacy Arena at the BJCC§

February 22, 2020-Asheville, NC-US Cellular Center§ (SOLD OUT)

February 23, 2020-Asheville, NC-US Cellular Center§ (SOLD OUT)

February 25, 2020-Knoxville, TN-Knoxville Civic Coliseum§

February 26, 2020-Knoxville, TN-Knoxville Civic Coliseum§

February 28, 2020-Lexington, KY-Rupp Arena§

February 29, 2020-Detroit, MI-Masonic Temple Theatre§ (SOLD OUT)

March 1, 2020-Detroit, MI-Masonic Temple Theatre§

March 4, 2020-Pittsburgh, PA-Petersen Events Center§

March 6, 2020-Charlotte, NC-Spectrum Center§

March 7, 2020-Duluth, GA-Infinite Energy Center§

March 10, 2020-Charleston, SC-North Charleston Coliseum§

March 13, 2020-Hampton, VA-Hampton Coliseum§

March 14, 2020-Philadelphia, PA-The Met§

March 15, 2020-Washington, DC-The Anthem§ (SOLD OUT)

March 16, 2020-Washington, DC-The Anthem§

March 18, 2020-Toronto, ON-Coca-Cola Coliseum§

March 20, 2020-Columbus, OH-Nationwide Arena§

March 21, 2020-St. Louis, MO-Chaifetz Arena§

March 22, 2020-Southaven, MS-Landers Center§

March 27, 2020-Dallas, TX-American Airlines Center§

March 28, 2020-Austin, TX-Frank Erwin Center§

March 29, 2020-Sugarland, TX-Smart Financial Center§

April 1, 2020-Independence, MO-Silverstein Eye Centers Arena§

April 3, 2020-Chicago, IL-United Center§

April 4, 2020-Minneapolis, MN-Armory§ (SOLD OUT)

April 5, 2020-Minneapolis, MN-Armory§

April 9, 2020-Omaha, NE-Baxter Center§

April 10, 2020-Madison, WI-Veterans Memorial Coliseum§

April 23, 2020-Tulsa, OK-BOK Center§

April 25, 2020-Denver, CO-Pepsi Center§

April 28, 2020-Salt Lake City, UT-Maverik Center§

April 29, 2020-Missoula, MT-Adams Center§

May 1, 2020-Portland, OR-Memorial Coliseum§

May 2, 2020-George, WA-The Gorge Amphitheatre§

May 5, 2020-San Francisco, CA-Bill Graham Civic Auditorium§

May 6, 2020-San Francisco, CA-Bill Graham Civic Auditorium§

May 8, 2020-Los Angeles, CA-The Forum§

May 15, 2020-Boston, MA-TD Garden§

May 16, 2020-New York, NY-Madison Square Garden§

May 21, 2020-Nashville, TN-Bridgestone Arena§

May 22, 2020-Nashville, TN-Bridgestone Arena§

May 24, 2020-Louisville, KY-KFC Yum! Center§

June 30, 2020-Stockholm, Sweden-Slaktkrykan

July 18-19, 2020-Whitefish, MT-Under the Big Sky Festival

*with special guest Liz Cooper & The Stampede

†with special guest TBA

‡with special guest Larry Cordle

#with special guest Daughter of Swords

§"A Good Look'n Tour" with Sturgill Simpson





