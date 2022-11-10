Tyler Childers Confirms 2023 'Send in the Hounds Tour'

Renowned singer, songwriter and musician Tyler Childers and his longtime band The Food Stamps will return to the stage next year with their newly confirmed "Send in the Hounds Tour."

Kicking off April 14 at New Orleans' The Fillmore, the nationwide run includes shows at New York's Radio City Music Hall (two nights), Santa Barbara's Santa Barbara Bowl, Berkeley's Greek Theatre, Chicago's The Salt Shed, Minneapolis' The Armory, Boston's Leader Park Pavilion, Philadelphia's The Met, Columbia's Merriweather Post Pavilion and Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre (two nights) among several others.

Special guests on the tour include Charley Crockett, Drive-By Truckers, S.G. Goodman, Wayne Graham, Abby Hamilton, Elle King, Marcus King, John R. Miller, Miles Miller and Margo Price.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting next Wednesday, November 16 at 9:00am local time with general on-sale following next Friday, November 18 at 9:00am local time. Full details and pre-sale registration can be found here.

The upcoming shows add to yet another landmark year for Childers, who released his new triple album, Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?, earlier this fall via Hickman Holler Records/RCA Records (stream/purchase here). Produced by Childers and The Food Stamps and recorded in guitarist's James Barker's home studio, Dragline Studios, the record features eight songs presented in three distinct sonic perspectives-Hallelujah, Jubilee and Joyful Noise.

The Hallelujah version captures Tyler and the band playing live in a single room, while the Jubilee version builds on it with the addition of strings, horns and an array of worldly instruments such as dulcimer, mbira and sitar.

Meanwhile, The Joyful Noise version consists of remixes created with DJ Charlie Brown Superstar (Brett Fuller) that include samples from sources such as "The Andy Griffith Show," theologist Thomas Merton and comedian Jerry Clower as well as church service excerpts pulled from the Kentucky Center for Traditional Music archives.

The Food Stamps are: Barker (pedal steel), Craig Burletic (bass), CJ Cain (guitar), Rodney Elkins (drums), Chase Lewis (keyboards) and Jesse Wells (guitar, fiddle).

The new album is the first new music from Childers since 2020's Grammy-nominated surprise release, Long Violent History, which NPR Music called an "explicit and remarkable stand in solidarity."

His two previous releases, 2019's #1 Country Squire as well 2017's RIAA Platinum debut, Purgatory, were released to overwhelming critical and commercial acclaim. In the years since his debut, Childers has earned two Grammy nominations and has been featured on "CBS This Morning," "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," "Late Night with Seth Meyers," NPR Music's Tiny Desk Concert series and "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown."

TYLER CHILDERS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale next Friday, November 18 at 9:00am local time

December 10-Asheville, NC-Harrah's Cherokee Center (SOLD OUT)

February 9-London, UK-Islington Assembly Hall

February 10-London, UK-Islington Assembly Hall

April 14-New Orleans, LA-The Fillmore*

April 16-Georgetown, TX-Two Step Inn (SOLD OUT)

April 20-Irving, TX-The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory†

April 22-Rogers, AR-Walmart AMP‡

April 24-Phoenix, AZ-Arizona Financial Theatre#

April 26-Santa Barbara, CA-Santa Barbara Bowl#

April 27-Berkeley, CA-The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley#

April 30-Indio, CA-Stagecoach

June 6-Detroit, MI-Masonic Temple Theatre+

June 8-Chicago, IL-The Salt Shed^

June 9-Maryland Heights, MO-Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis^

June 11-Cleveland, OH-Jacobs Pavilion+

June 14-Minneapolis, MN-The Armory~

June 15-Kansas City, MO-Starlight Theatre~

August 2-New York, NY-Radio City Music Hall×

August 3-New York, NY-Radio City Music Hall×

August 5-Boston, MA-Leader Bank Pavilion

August 6-Portland, ME-Thompson's Point**

August 10-Philadelphia, PA-The Met

August 11-Columbia, MD-Merriweather Post Pavilion††

August 13-Raleigh, NC-The Red Hat Amphitheater‡‡

August 15-Charlotte, NC-Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre##

August 16-Charlotte, NC-Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre##

August 18-Wilmington, NC-Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park‡‡

August 19-Charleston, SC-Credit One Stadium‡‡

September 27-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre‡‡

September 28-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre++

*with special guest Wayne Graham

†with special guests John R. Miller and Wayne Graham

‡with special guests Charley Crockett and Wayne Graham

#with special guest Charley Crockett

+with special guest Miles Miller

^with special guests Marcus King and Miles Miller

~with special guest Marcus King

×with special guest Elle King

**with special guest Margo Price

††with special guests Drive-By Truckers and Abby Hamilton

##with special guest S.G. Goodman

‡‡with special guests S.G. Goodman and Abby Hamilton

++with special guests S.G. Goodman and Wayne Graham