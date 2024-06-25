Tycho Details New Album and North American Tour; Releases Lead Single 'Phantom'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



2X GRAMMY Award-nominated Tycho has detailed their new album, INFINITE HEALTH (Mom + Pop / Ninja Tune). Tycho is the project of celebrated San Francisco songwriter, musician, and producer Scott Hansen, and the new album, co-produced with Grizzly Bear’s Chris Taylor and Tycho guitarist Zac Brown, is heralded by today’s premiere of the first song, “Phantom,” streaming now at all DSPs. The accompanying video, a collaboration with Ricardo B. Ponce aka Pixel Flux, is also available today and is streaming now on YouTube. Infinite Health will be released on Friday, August 30, 2024. Pre-orders are available now.

Sonically, Infinite Health sees Tycho returning to a more electronic-based production style, "focusing on breaks, drums, and rhythmic elements" Hansen says. "Then, using that as the foundation, and having all the instrumentation follow that lead, as opposed to the other way around.”

The results sparkle, none more so than on lead single, “Phantom”, which Hansen cites as his favorite track on the album. Accompanied by a suitably iridescent, 80s-influenced visual, the upbeat track sees Tycho’s trademark sound imbued with an Italo Disco neon noir.

“I wanted ‘Phantom’ to feel like a blend of lights in a nightclub with some unknown entity; a moving and shifting intelligence that served as a conduit to a deeper understanding of what's beneath the surface of existence,” says Hansen. “It's also about coming to terms with mortality, with the phantom being the ever-present specter. I spent more hours on this song than any other on the record. I played a Juno emulation for that bassline, and I feel like that bassline, and style of bass playing, is something pretty new for me.”

Now, Hansen has followed up 2020’s Simulcast — a sister album to 2019’s Weather — with this captivating new offering, Infinite Health. Although it retains the personnel of recent works — as usual, Zac Brown shares guitar, and Rory O’Connor’s behind the kit — Hansen considers Infinite Health to mark a fourth era for Tycho.

Hansen says Infinite Health is "about hope for the future and a requiem for the past." He explains: "I kept thinking back to the high-water mark scene in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, the author sitting at a typewriter looking out a window onto his past, trying to find meaning in the chaos. Infinite Health is about creating a space for reflection, a mantra for spiritual, emotional, and physical healing. Ultimately, all we really have is our health – both physical and mental – and we wish infinite health to our family and friends. So in those ways, infinite health is a salutation and an imperative."

Tracklist:

Consciousness Felt

Phantom

Restraint

Devices

Infinite Health

Green

DX Odyssey

Totem

Epilogue

Tycho will celebrate the release of Infinite Health with a wide-ranging North American headlining tour beginning September 13, at Ogden, UT’s Ogden Twilight, and ending on November 16 at First Avenue in Minneapolis, MN. The complete itinerary is below.

TYCHO INFINITE HEALTH TOUR 2024

SEPTEMBER

13 - Ogden, UT - Ogden Twilight

14 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House

15 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre

17 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

18 - Vancouver, BC - New Hollywood Theater

19 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

20 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory Concert House

21 - Bozeman, MT - The ELM

23 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma

25 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

27 - Stateline, NV - Harrah’s LAke Tahoe

28 - San Francisco, CA - Portola Music Festival 2024

OCTOBER

29 - San Diego, CA - The Sound

30 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

31 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

NOVEMBER

3 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

4 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

7 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

8 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns

9 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater

10 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

11 - Boston, MA - Royale

12 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

14 - Toronto, ONT - History

15 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

16 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

Photo Credit: Jamie James Medina

