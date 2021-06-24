Two Inch Punch Announces New Project 'A Month of Sundays'

During the first few weeks of the Covid-19 lockdown, London-based producer Two Inch Punch had the idea of a collaborative project in which the artist and producer community, given their sudden slow down of pace, could have the opportunity to continue working, collaborating and making connections with fellow producers and musicians that they may already know but also hopefully connecting with those that they didn't, and that they may have admired from afar.

Two Inch Punch has now curated a new project titled A Month Of Sundays and in the spirit of the collaborative nature of the project will be releasing a series of AA-side singles over the coming months, with the full album A Month Of Sundays: Volume 1 set for release Friday, September 3rd on Transgressive Records. Further details, including a full list of the collaborators plus the tracklisting, will be revealed soon.

Proceeds from A Month Of Sundays: Volume 1 will be going to the independent charities Young Minds and Black Minds Matter. It's vitally important that we support each other at this time, and hope that this project is able to provide a small offering of relief.

The debut release from A Month Of Sundays shares two cuts, a brand new collaborative single from Jessie Ware and James Vincent McMorrow 'Lost In LA' plus an introduction to the truly exciting new South African group The Joy with 'Nginothando Lwakhe'. On the project, Jessie Ware comments:

"It's an absolute dream to be involved in such an exciting, collaborative project. Not only did I get to work with one of my great friends again, I got to sing with one of my favourite voices, James Vincent Mcmorrow. The other collaborations on this project show just how instinctive and brilliant Two Inch Punch is, it's been a total pleasure"

Discussing A Month Of Sundays, and the single release, Two Inch Punch offered the following.

"A Month Of Sundays started as soon as lockdown began. Every producer I know brought their studio setup home and tried to work out how to keep busy. All artists touring had suddenly stopped so creating music was the only thing we had. The idea came from Hamish Harris who is my friend and manager at September. He was suggesting using the unique time to collaborate on Instagram - sending ideas to other producers and artists with the hashtag #PassItOnProject. Quickly ideas, beats & song nucleus's were being formed at different levels & stages in peoples bedrooms.

It started out with completely random records - from ballad ideas, to drill instrumentals. Some formed quickly, some fell away. Some had 4 or 5 producers, some 1 or 2. The best thing about it was there were no rules, no campaign. Just the most free and expressive we could be in a time we felt most trapped. Pass it On (A Month Of Sundays) built momentum and snowballed. Having so many labels and artists trying to get involved was great to see.

'Lost In LA' & 'Nginothando Lwakhe' are so important to me, and encapsulate the time and process of the making of this record but also couldn't be more different. 'Nginothando Lwakhe' is a pure acapella song from the township in Durban SA, while 'Lost in LA' is a record, reflecting about chasing a dream in LA, while being written, recorded & produced in our bedrooms in London & Dublin. Both tracks reflect the time, having been made purely as a result of the pandemic, and I couldn't be prouder of them."

A Month Of Sundays: Volume 1 is available to pre-order on limited edition vinyl and CD, alongside donations to Young Minds and Black Minds Matter, here.

Photo Credit: Alex Kurunis