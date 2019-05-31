Two Door Cinema Club Announces Intimate Album Launch Shows

Two Door Cinema Club have announced a series of intimate album launch shows in partnership with local record stores to celebrate the release of their fourth studio album 'False Alarm', out 21st June via Prolifica Inc [PIAS]. Yesterday it was also confirmed that the band will co-headline Glastonbury's Other Stage on Friday night, alongside Tame Impala.

The shows will see the three piece visit record stores in Kingston-Upon-Thames (Banquet Records) Nottingham (Rough Trade), Leeds (Crash Records), Edinburgh (Assai Records) and Dundee (Assai Records) for fan signings, before playing rare up-close-and-personal gigs at nearby venues Pryzm, Rescue Rooms, Liquid Rooms, Brudenell Social Club and Fat Sams. The shows will give fans the chance to see the festival headliners in uniquely intimate surroundings ahead of a summer that sees them headline Y-Not, Tramlines, Victorious and Truck Festivals. Two Door will be headlining their own UK arena tour in October playing O2 Arena on 11th October.

The band's first album to be released in full collaboration with Prolifica Inc, 'False Alarm' finds the three piece gloriously unshackled and creatively at the peak of their game. Across ten tracks 'False Alarm' scans and satirises the social and environmental woes of 2019 through the prism of wonderfully off-kilter pop, simultaneously borrowing from and warping elements of future pop, disco, rock, funk and soul. Recorded in sessions between London and LA with producer Jacknife Lee (U2, REM, The Killers), it's an LP that takes the familiar and twists it, to startling and stimulating effect. It all makes for a wide-eyed, culture-encompassing leap forward for the band, a record liable to break, ruin and remould pop in 2019.

Album show dates:

13/06 7pm - Pryzm, Kingston-Upon-Thames with Banquet Records (14+)

13/06 9pm - Pryzm, Kingston-Upon-Thames with Banquet Records (18+)

20/06 - Rescue Rooms, Nottingham with Rough Trade Notts - Tickets

22/06 - Brudenell Social Club, Leeds with Crash Records - Tickets

24/06 - Liquid Rooms, Edinburgh with Assai Records - Tickets

25/06 - Fat Sams, Dundee with Assai Records - Tickets

Headline Tour dates:

03/10 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

04/10 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

05/10 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

07/10 - Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

08/10 - Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

10/10 - Hull, Bonus Arena

11/10 - London, The O2 (with Support from Tom Grennan)

13/10 - Plymouth, Pavilions





