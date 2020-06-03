Trumpeter John Lake Releases New Single, Announces Album Release Livestream

Seven Angels, due out June 26, is the sensational debut recording by New York trumpet player and composer John Lake. An up-and-coming instrumentalist known for his large-ensemble and session playing, Lake puts a bold foot forward with this independent release, a diverse mix of contemporary originals and modern arrangements of select jazz classics.



Glide Magazine has the premiere for the new single "Seven Angels" here.



Since moving to Brooklyn from the Midwest seven years ago, Lake has gained a reputation as a lead trumpeter of formidable prowess. But he always had plans to grow his own voice as a player/composer. "Seven Angels, to me, represents this idea that we each have a circle of 'guardian angels' guiding us in our life's journey. They could be your artistic influences, your teachers, an encouraging family member, or even, in an abstract sense, some greater force watching out for you, providing opportunities or ideas when the time is right. I really believe there's a right time and place for everything, and felt that this collection of compositions and musical relationships I'd developed needed to be shared."



Lake and several band members will discuss selected tracks from his ambitious debut at a livestream listening event on Friday, June 26 at 7:30 EDT. Watch here:

Related Articles View More Music Stories