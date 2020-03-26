Trivium Share Video For Title Track To 'What The Dead Men Say'

Over the past 20 years, Grammy-nominated band TRIVIUM - Matt Heafy [vocals, guitar], Corey Beaulieu [guitar], Paolo Gregoletto [bass], and Alex Bent [drums]- have quietly claimed their place at the forefront of heavy music in the 21st century. The Florida-based band is pleased to announce that its ninth full length, What The Dead Men Say, will be released through Roadrunner Records on April 24. The album is available for pre-order here.

Today, the band has shared the video for title track. Watch below!



The video for "What The Dead Men Say" was fully shot and produced in the UK by director Ryan Mackfall during the shutdown. Trivium announced the release of What The Dead Men Say and planned to shoot this clip before the COVID-19 situation advanced. The finished product came together quickly over the past two weeks, with the full crew working in masks and gloves, and maintaining as much distance as possible.



About the song itself, Gregoletto says, "We always take seriously which song becomes the title track because it represents the album's musical themes and ambition. 'What The Dead Men Say' started off as two separate demos but emerged from the writing session as one epic tune. This is a riff beast!"



Previously, the band video for the first single "Catastrophist."



Read Heafy's exclusive interview with Forbes about the new album and how he effectively utilizes the Twitch platform here.

Trivium released its now-canonical album Ascendancy in 2005. It was recognized as KERRANG!'s "Album of the Year," achieved a gold certification in the UK, and eclipsed sales of 500,000 worldwide. Metal Hammer placed it in the Top 15 of "The 100 Greatest Metal Albums of the 21st Century." It ignited a string of six consecutive Top 25 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 and five straight Top 3 debuts on the Top Hard Rock Albums Chart, culminating on 2017's benchmark The Sin And The Sentence. That album elevated the group's total stream tally past a quarter-of-a-billion. Additionally, "Betrayer" received a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of "Best Metal Performance." Unanimous acclaim followed from Decibel, Loudwire, Ultimate Guitar, MetalSucks, and Metal Hammer who dubbed them, "quite simply one of the best bands in modern metal." Not to mention, they performed alongside Metallica, Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden, and many others and graced the main stages of Download, Bloodstock, KNOTFEST, and more. After two decades, eight albums, and hundreds of sold out shows, Trivium actualize the all-encompassing ambition they first set in motion back in 1999. On their ninth full-length album, What The Dead Men Say [Roadrunner Records], the Florida quartet ascend to an inimitable nexus of masterful melody, hypnotic hook-craft, tight thrash, black metal scope, and cinematic extremity.

WHAT THE DEAD MEN SAY TRACK LISTING:

"IX"

"What The Dead Men Say"

"Catastrophist"

"Amongst The Shadows And The Stones"

"Bleed Into Me"

"The Defiant"

"Sickness Unto You"

"Scattering The Ashes"

"Bending The Arc To Fear"

"The Ones We Leave Behind"





