Trey Anastasio Band Sets U.S. November Headline Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Trey Anastasio Band has announced plans for a US headline tour, getting underway with a two-night stand at Denver, CO’s Mission Ballroom on November 14-15. Highlights include the band’s first appearances at La Vista, NE’s The Astro Theater (November 17), Des Moines, IA’s Val Air Ballroom (November 18), and Akron, OH’s Akron Civic Theatre (November 23).

The tour concludes with the previously announced sold-out three-show run at New York City’s famed Beacon Theatre, marking the fifth anniversary of Anastasio’s historic Beacon Jams residency (November 28-30). Shows for the three-night Beacon Jams run will feature Anastasio in a range of formats each night, including performances with the Trey Anastasio Band and the return of The Rescue Squad Strings. Proceeds from the shows will benefit the Divided Sky Foundation (DSF).

Trey Anastasio Band features drummer Russ Lawton, bassist Dezron Douglas, and keyboardist Ray Paczkowski, percussionist Cyro Baptista, augmented by a full horn section, including trombonist/vocalist Natalie Cressman, tenor saxophonist/vocalist Kenneth Whalum, and trumpeter/vocalist Jennifer Hartswick.

Artist presales for all newly announced dates begin Wednesday, August 20 at 12:00 noon (ET). All remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 22, at 10:00 am (LOCAL). For complete details, please visit here.

TREY ANASTASIO BAND - US TOUR 2025

NOVEMBER

14 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

15 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

17 – La Vista, NE – The Astro Theater

18 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

19 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory

21 – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J Brady Music Center

22 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

23 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic Theatre

25 – Syracuse, NY – Landmark Theatre

28 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre * (SOLD OUT)

29 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre * (SOLD OUT

30 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre * (SOLD OUT)

* Beacon Jams Fifth Anniversary Celebration Benefitting the Divided Sky Foundation

About Trey Anastasio

Over the past four decades, composer/guitarist/vocalist Trey Anastasio has forged a singular, multi-faceted career, winning acclaim and garnering accolades across myriad genres and disciplines, including rock, classical, musical theatre, and more.

A founding member of Phish, Anastasio has released over two dozen studio and live albums as a solo artist as well as touring extensively on his own and with the Trey Anastasio Band, Classic TAB, Trey Anastasio Trio, and other iterations. Anastasio has performed and collaborated with such artists as Bruce Springsteen, The Grateful Dead, Cher, Dave Matthews, Herbie Hancock, Carlos Santana, Toots and the Maytals, B.B. King, The Roots, and – as part of the trio Oysterhead – Les Claypool of Primus and Stewart Copeland of The Police.

Anastasio has received three GRAMMY® Award nominations and, in 2013, received a Tony Award nomination for a Tony Award honoring his work co-writing the score for the Broadway musical Hands on a Hardbody. Anastasio has performed his original compositions with numerous symphonies, including The National Symphony Orchestra, The Boston Pops at Tanglewood, The New York Philharmonic at Carnegie Hall, and many more.

Since 2020, Anastasio – a lifelong philanthropist and advocate – has devoted much of his considerable energy in support of the Divided Sky Foundation (DSF), the 501c(3) non-profit organization he founded that year, dedicated to addiction recovery. In October 2020, Anastasio raised funds for Divided Sky by staging The Beacon Jams, an eight-week virtual residency presented live from New York City’s historic Beacon Theatre and streamed free exclusively via Twitch. A digital anthology compiling outstanding live performances from the residency was released in 2023; like the event itself, proceeds from the album benefit Divided Sky. In 2023, Anastasio established the Divided Sky Residential Recovery Program, the newly opened facility in Ludlow, Vermont, offering a non-clinical program anchored in the 12 Steps, emotional sobriety, and mindfulness.

The past half-decade has seen Anastasio release a wide range of releases, spanning 2020’s pandemic-era Lonely Trip, 2022’s Mercy (which marked his first-ever solo acoustic album), and 2023’s January, the latter of which saw him team with fellow Phish member Page McConnell for eight new originals largely written with acoustic guitar and synthesizers. In 2024, Anastasio continued his support of Divided Sky Foundation by releasing Atriums, a suite of instrumental guitar compositions originally conceived and recorded for Phish’s four-night run at Sphere in Las Vegas.