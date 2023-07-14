Trevor Hall Releases New Song 'Shake It Out' Ahead of Forthcoming Album

Hall's new album will be released on September 15th, 2023.

By: Jul. 14, 2023

Trevor Hall has released his newest single “shake it out.” “shake it out” is about moving energy, releasing anything that doesn’t serve our highest good, and tapping into that creative power that’s within us all, and CELEBRATING IT!” says Trevor. 

“shake it out” follows the release of “hello my son” and “all of my lessons.” 

Trevor Hall and The Great In-Between marks the start of a new era for musician Trevor Hall. Releasing September 15th, 2023 on Hall’s own 3 Rivers Label, the highly-anticipated record delivers a future-folk masterpiece anchored in Hall’s beloved style, while simultaneously bringing a refreshing new sound to the forefront.

Created solely within the confines of a barn-turned-studio in his own backyard, this record marks the first of Hall’s career where he helmed every aspect of the production process. Penned without external influence and from a purely creative and explorative space, Trevor Hall and the Great In-Between unveils raw and unfiltered facets of Hall that remain undiscovered.

Trevor Hall and The Great In Between On Tour 

July 14 @ Cocoa Riverfront Park | Cocoa, FL*

July 15 @ Destination Daytona Pavilion | Ormond Beach, FL*

July 16 @ Abacoa Amphitheater | Jupiter, FL*

Sept 22-24 @ Cascade Equinox Festival | Redmond, OR 

Dec 1-5 @ Only The Wild Ones Weekend | Puerto Morelos, Mexico

* w/ The California Honeydrops

About Trevor Hall:

Hailing from a small island in South Carolina, Hall was raised in a musical family and began formally studying classical guitar in high school at Idyllwild Arts Academy. Quickly thrust into the world of major labels, Hall signed a record deal at the young age of sixteen. After realizing the restrictive nature of such deals, he decided to pave his own way and reclaim his artistic freedom.

Starting in 2017, he began releasing music independently. Since then, Hall has sold hundreds of thousands of albums and amassed billions of streams, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of countless listeners.

His memorable live performances have graced venues around the world, including multiple sold-out headline shows at the historic Red Rocks Amphitheater. Hall currently resides in Colorado with his wife, author & photographer Emory Hall, as well as his son.



