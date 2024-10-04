Toronto's HotKid Drops New EP DOWNTOWN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Toronto's indie rock sensation HotKid is back with a brand-new 4-track EP, "Downtown," set for release on October 4th, 2024. The EP features both full-band and acoustic versions of the title track, as well as two additional guitar-driven songs, "Naked" and "All Time," capturing the band's signature sound and versatility.

The full-band tracks were recorded live off the floor at the National Music Centre's Studio Bell in Calgary, AB, using the renowned Trident console. This legendary piece of equipment has been instrumental in creating classic records by artists like David Bowie, Elton John, Queen, Rush, and Metallica. The historic studio environment, combined with exceptional acoustics and state-of-the-art gear, provided the perfect setting to capture the energy and vibrant performance. The session was engineered by Eric Cinnamon, ensuring that the recordings preserved the authentic, live feel of the band's sound.

The acoustic version of "Downtown" was recorded live at the House of Miracles in Cambridge, ON, featuring Shiloh Harrison on guitar and vocals and Andrew DeVillers on baritone acoustic and vocals. Engineered and mixed by Andy Magoffin, who has worked with acclaimed artists like Great Lake Swimmers, Constantines, Attack in Black, and Feist, this stripped-down rendition highlights the emotive core and lyrical depth of the song.

The Downtown EP also includes contributions from Jesse Bellon on guitar, Andrew DeVillers on bass, and Mike McKeever on drums. The EP was mixed by Shiloh Harrison and mastered by Noah Mintz at the Lacquer Channel in Toronto, ON. Mintz, known for his work with Broken Social Scene, The Tragically Hip, Sarah Harmer, and Daniel Caesar, added his signature polish to the recordings, giving the tracks a professional and cohesive finish.

HotKid on Tour

Oct 4 London ON - Socialbowl

Oct 5 Windsor ON - Phog Lounge

Nov 8 Guelph ON - Sonic Hall

Nov 9 Toronto ON - Collective Arts Taproom

Photo Credit: Andrew DeVillers

Purchase HotKid Music and Merchandise

https://fortunestellarrecords.com/store/HotKid-Downtown-Digital-EP-p697892633

HotKid is the creative vision of Canadian producer, songwriter, and guitarist Shiloh Harrison. For over a decade, Harrison's soothing vocal delivery and knack for writing enduring pop songs have helped HotKid cultivate a cult following around the globe. With four full-length albums and multiple EPs and singles to their name, HotKid's sound ranges from guitar-driven rock anthems to dreamy, melancholic pop ballads.

HotKid has performed at notable festivals such as River Fest Elora, NXNE, and CMW, and has shared stages with indie icons like July Talk, Dilly Dally, Sloan, and By Divine Right. The band has earned a reputation for their energetic and emotive live shows across Canada, the US, and the UK.

