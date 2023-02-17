Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Toosii Drops New Single 'Favorite Song'

Feb. 17, 2023  

Toosii cuts straight to the heart with his new single, "Favorite Song," singing directly to those stinging with hurt and yearning for an intuitive, compassionate relationship. The moving, melodic track was produced by ADELSO - who also served as a producer on "Heartaches" and "City Of Love" from Toosii's Boys Don't Cry: Men Do (Deluxe) - and Tatiana Manaois.

"'Favorite Song' is about touching every dynamic of what a woman expects from a man," explains Toosii. "It's a heart throbbing, real life, and motivational record. But yet a distinct song that is bound to be your favorite song."

In the days leading up Valentine's Day, Toosii gave Cupid a little help by hosting a live speed dating activation on his social media with a variety of contestants, including influencers Skai Jackson and Kai Cenat, and posting a series of video clips based on the lyrics from "Favorite Song" on topics like how to make a bouquet of flowers for your girl.

After closing out 2022 with Boys Don't Cry: Men Do (Deluxe), which shot to #1 on Apple Music's R&B Chart, and the direct support slot on Rod Wave's Beautiful Mind arena tour, Toosii dropped his first new music of 2023 last month - "Magic Potion," which was singled out as one of the week's most notable new songs by XXL Magazine, Brooklyn Vegan and others upon its release.

"We're in love with Toosii's energetic, gritty delivery of these sensual lyrics...This track perfectly melds synth, R&B, and hip-hop influences allowing for a bold and one-of-a-kind project," said The Honey Pop, which also praised the "edgy, exciting music video."

Hailing him as one of the artists "you should keep on your radar," Ebony noted, "[Toosii] shows a vulnerability in his music which he embraces wholeheartedly." VIBE observed, "[Toosii] has never shied away from his feelings, and promotes how strong it makes a man to embrace them... [Toosii] has an innate ability to capture his personal experiences in a way that makes them sound like specific situations everyone has endured."

Listen to the new single here:



Ben Kweller to Release Sha Sha 20th Anniversary Deluxe Photo
Ben Kweller to Release 'Sha Sha' 20th Anniversary Deluxe
This Slacker-core gem was recorded by Bryce Goggin (Pavement, Lemonheads) back in 2001 when BK was coming up in NYC with The Strokes and Moldy Peaches. Sha Sha Deluxe will be available on Triple-LP, Triple-CD, and USB Toothbrush (Yes, a red toothbrush that you plug into your computer).
BKTHERULA Drops New Project LVL5 P1 Photo
BKTHERULA Drops New Project 'LVL5 P1'
ising Atlanta rapper Bktherula unleashes her multifaceted new project LVL5 P1. Brimming with Bk’s signature swagger and mesmerizing lyricism, the sizzling 10-song set includes recent singles “TAN” and “PSSYONFT” as well as 2022’s “FOREVER PT. 2 (JEZEBEL)” featuring Destroy Lonely and “?????.” Check out upcoming tour dates!
KID BLOOM Shares New Single Walk With Me Photo
KID BLOOM Shares New Single 'Walk With Me'
With Highway, Kid Bloom established his own musical domain – neon production, hip-hop beat-work, and psychedelic guitar emissions revolving around confessional lyrics flowing with unfiltered honesty. The LP’s “I Fell in Love Again”, “Have U Seen Her” and other singles have resonated with fans, pushing Spotify monthly listenership over 2 million.
Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore Share New Single Borderland Photo
Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore Share New Single 'Borderland'
Recorded on the duo’s day off during a Texas tour run in January of this year at The Zone Studio in Dripping Springs, Texas, “Borderland” was produced by Alvin, who also plays electric guitar. Engineered and mixed by Stuart Sullivan, the track features Jimmie Dale Gilmore on lead vocals joined by Lisa Pankrantz.

