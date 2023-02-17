Toosii Drops New Single 'Favorite Song'

Toosii cuts straight to the heart with his new single, "Favorite Song," singing directly to those stinging with hurt and yearning for an intuitive, compassionate relationship. The moving, melodic track was produced by ADELSO - who also served as a producer on "Heartaches" and "City Of Love" from Toosii's Boys Don't Cry: Men Do (Deluxe) - and Tatiana Manaois.

"'Favorite Song' is about touching every dynamic of what a woman expects from a man," explains Toosii. "It's a heart throbbing, real life, and motivational record. But yet a distinct song that is bound to be your favorite song."

In the days leading up Valentine's Day, Toosii gave Cupid a little help by hosting a live speed dating activation on his social media with a variety of contestants, including influencers Skai Jackson and Kai Cenat, and posting a series of video clips based on the lyrics from "Favorite Song" on topics like how to make a bouquet of flowers for your girl.

After closing out 2022 with Boys Don't Cry: Men Do (Deluxe), which shot to #1 on Apple Music's R&B Chart, and the direct support slot on Rod Wave's Beautiful Mind arena tour, Toosii dropped his first new music of 2023 last month - "Magic Potion," which was singled out as one of the week's most notable new songs by XXL Magazine, Brooklyn Vegan and others upon its release.

"We're in love with Toosii's energetic, gritty delivery of these sensual lyrics...This track perfectly melds synth, R&B, and hip-hop influences allowing for a bold and one-of-a-kind project," said The Honey Pop, which also praised the "edgy, exciting music video."

Hailing him as one of the artists "you should keep on your radar," Ebony noted, "[Toosii] shows a vulnerability in his music which he embraces wholeheartedly." VIBE observed, "[Toosii] has never shied away from his feelings, and promotes how strong it makes a man to embrace them... [Toosii] has an innate ability to capture his personal experiences in a way that makes them sound like specific situations everyone has endured."

Listen to the new single here: