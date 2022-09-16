Tony Luke Jr. Releases Music Video For 'One More Night' In Memory Of His Son Tony Luke III

Celebrity entrepreneur Tony Luke Jr. is an individual of many talents, but underneath is a man with a huge heart and a drive to create hope and support for individuals with silent battles such as addiction, mental health, and trauma. In 2017, Tony Luke Jr. lost his son Tony Luke III to addiction. In America, suicide is the leading cause of death, which affects all ages, genders, and demographics. After losing his son to a grueling battle with addiction, music and songwriting kept him going. Through the years, Tony put his songwriting career on hold while raising his children. Tony says, "I picked up the pen and started pouring my grief into music. I started sending the songs to my dear friend and multi-Grammy award winner Joe "The Butcher" Nicolo, and we decided to take my songs and start our 501c3 foundation The Sound Mind Network. Tony Luke Jr. will be donating 100% of the proceeds of "One More Night" to the organization. The official music video for "One More Night" was released today.

Watch below:

Tony Luke Jr. started The Sound Mind Network along with multi-Grammy award-winning producer Joe Nicolo and Joseph G. DiGiacomo in 2017. The organization has grown immensely over the last few years with support from The Bacon Brothers (Kevin and Michael Bacon), Cyndi Lauper, Kathy Sledge, Wyclef Jean, G. Love and Special Sauce, Taj Mahal, ElectraQueens, Cory Singer, Bailey James, Sophie B. Hawkins, and Tony Luke Jr. himself.

The music video features Tony Luke Jr. sitting at the piano. You can physically see the pain he has experienced from the loss of a loved one as he sings, "My life ain't what it used to be. I feel so lost inside. Just give me one more night to say goodbye." You can hear the emotion in his voice as he wishes he had one more night with his son. It's such a beautiful ballad and Tony does such an incredible job expressing those emotions in such a simple video. This track will surely touch the hearts of many.