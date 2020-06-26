Toni Braxton Releases 'Do It' Remix With Missy Elliott

Multimillion-selling R&B/pop pioneer and seven-time GRAMMY Award-winner, Toni Braxton is joined by the legendary Missy Elliott for a remix of "Do It." On the track, Braxton pulls inspiration from her own experiences and shares advice for anyone struggling with the decision to end an unhealthy relationship. The original version of "Do It" is a Top 10 iTunes R&B single and is Top 5 on the Adult R&B Chart. Produced by Missy Elliott with co-production by Hannon Lane, they bring a fast-paced tempo to the remix while reiterating Braxton's encouragement to leave a toxic relationship by rapping "let him know I gotta do it, 'cause he already done and blew it." Fans can purchase and stream "Do It" with Missy Elliott here. On collaborating with Toni, Missy stated, "Toni's team reached out to my manager and asked if I could produce a remix for her next single," says Missy Elliott. "They said, 'Hey if Missy wants to rap on it we would love that too.' So they sent me the record and my boy Hannon and I, sped the track up to a mid-tempo and re-arranged the music. To be honest, I was scared to send it because anyone who knows me, knows that I'm a huge fan of Toni Braxton! I've worked with so many legends. I've even worked with Tamar. But I had never worked directly with Toni before. So I thought, what if she hears it and says 'oh HELL NAH Missy done messed my record up.' But thank God when she heard it, she loved it and hear we are! Now I can say I finally worked with the living legend-Ms. Toni Braxton."

Listen below!

"Do It" with Missy Elliott is the latest single from Braxton following her multi-Grammy nominated album Sex & Cigarettes. Released in 2018, the album features hit single "Long As I Live" which shot to #1 on the Billboard Adult R&B chart and top 10 on the R&B charts. Last year, Braxton embarked on her "Long As I Live" tour visiting 21 cities in addition to South Africa and for the first time in 22 years, the United Kingdom. In late 2019, Braxton graced the stage at the American Music Awards for a breathtaking performance of her iconic song, "Un-Break My Heart," which marked the 25th anniversary of her first appearance on the show which become one of the most talked about moments from the evening.

Braxton is the legendary, multimillion-selling R&B/pop pioneer and seven-time Grammy Award-winner behind timeless hits hits such as "Love Shoulda Brought You Home," "Another Sad Love Song," "Breathe Again," "Seven Whole Days," "Un-Break My Heart" and "He Wasn't Man Enough." If that wasn't enough, the multi-talented singer/songwriter has also expanded her skillset along the way: music producer, Broadway musical star, television actress/producer and best-selling author.

Listeners first became aware of the newcomer's mesmerizing sultry voice when she appeared on the soundtrack to the Eddie Murphy box office smash Boomerang. That set the stage for Braxton's 1993 breakthrough with her self-titled debut LaFace album that's now 8x platinum. Between 1996 and 2010, she released six more solo albums (Secrets, The Heat, Snowflakes, More Than a Woman, Libra and Pulse) and charted a string of hits (including "You Mean the World to Me," "You're Makin' Me High" and "I Love Me Some Him"/ "I Don't Want To") before teaming with Babyface 2014 for the critically acclaimed duets album that won her a seventh Grammy for Best R&B Album.

Along the way, Braxton reinvented her game as she effortlessly segued into a theatrical acting career in 1998 as Belle in Beauty and the Beast. That barrier-breaking portrayal-the first black woman to play a leading role in a Disney Broadway production-led to a stint in a second Disney Broadway musical, Aida, and later a special guest star engagement with another Broadway musical, After Midnight.

Since then, Braxton has starred in three TV films for Lifetime and she and her three sisters have become popular reality stars via WE tv's flagship series Braxton Family Values. Diagnosed with lupus several years ago, Braxton hasn't allowed that to slow her career momentum nor her role as the proud mom of sons Denim and Diezel. She devotes time as spokesperson for Lupus L.A. and Autism Speaks, the latter on behalf of Diezel who is living with autism.

Related Articles View More Music Stories