Tom T. Hall Passes Away at 85

Tom T. Hall, one of Country Music's most renowned songwriters, singers and entertainers, passed away today, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. He was 85.



A seven-time CMA Awards nominee, Hall was dubbed "The Storyteller" by Country Music Hall of Fame member Tex Ritter for writing songs distinguished by their narrative quality, their rich detail and their keen insight into the beauty of everyday life.

His impressive songs earned Hall election to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1978 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2019. Hall was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2008.



"Few could tell a story like Tom T. Hall. As a singer, songwriter and instrumentalist, he was one of those triple threat artists who continued to make an impact on the next generation. I'll always remember growing up listening to Tom T.'s music with my father, who was a huge bluegrass and Country fan." -Sarah Trahern, Country Music Association, CEO

Photo Credit: John Russell