Tom Speight Signs To Nettwerk, Shares His Cover of 'Dakota'

Nettwerk is excited to announce the signing of talented London-based singer-songwriter Tom Speight to the label roster.

A driven talent, Tom Speight has released a string of EPs and a full-length album since 2014, amassing over 140 million streams on Spotify alone. He undoubtedly radiates positivity. For that, in part, he has his fans to thank - millions of them, all over the world. In Brazil, they sent his song "Little Love" to No.1. In Germany, they chose him to serenade contestants on the TV show The Bachelor. Everywhere Tom goes, his fans sell out his headline shows. He has also supported some of the biggest acts, from Ed Sheeran, Snow Patrol, to Ben Howard and Travis.

But initially, none of this could have happened due to illness. Just as Tom's career was taking off in 2014, Crohn's disease almost killed him. On multiple occasions, he spent months in hospital and his recovery took several years. Undeterred, Tom kept writing songs and often from his hospital bed. At the start of 2016, with no expectations, he began releasing them independently as EPs. To his astonishment, he was an overnight streaming sensation within months, and Tom hasn't looked back since. Six playlisted singles in a row on BBC Radio 2, national TV performances, major festival appearances including Glastonbury, it's been a whirlwind few years for him whilst still trying to control his Crohn's disease. This all cumulated with this well-received debut album Collide, produced by Chris Bond (Ben Howard, Justin Nozuka) and released in 2019.

Nettwerk co-founder Mark Jowett and Director of A&R Sameer Sadhu were big fans of Tom's music over the years and when the opportunity arose to be involved with his next studio album, they jumped at the chance to work with the dedicated singer-songwriter.

"We're are excited to have Tom join the Nettwerk family. Tom has this incredible ability of walking into a room (well, a virtual room in these strange times) and leaving everyone wanting to see him win", Sameer says. "We've watched Tom with admiration over these last years, really fine tune his artistry, now crafting mind-blowing songs and records. We can't wait to work alongside Tom in growing his audience far and wide."

"I'm really looking forward to working with Nettwerk and being a part of their family," Tom added. "They have an incredibly successful history and been a big supporter of mine for many years. I can't wait to give them my 2nd album and share it with the world. I will forever respect Mark & Sameer for backing me during these strange times & looking forward to growing my career with them & the rest of the Nettwerk team."

To coincide with the signing, Tom has shared a cover of the Stereophonics' hit song "Dakota". His tender version strips back the song to its bare essentials without losing the original version's worldwide appeal, whilst adding sweeping string and horn arrangements.

