Tobe Nwigwe Unveils EU Tour Dates

One of the globe’s most interesting names in culture and music - Tobe Nwigwe is a visionary, strong multi-hyphenate who is creating his own worlds in music, fashion, film and beyond. Having collaborated with heavy-weight artists across the board such as Justin Timberlake, Nas, Pharrell, Black Thought, Erykah Badu, and 2 Chainz, and with co-signs from Michelle Obama and Beyonce, Tobe has defied the odds of what an independent artist can be in 2025.

Ready to take on 2025, Tobe Nwigwe will set off on his HOME IS WHERE THE HOOD IS tour this January, with four dates across Europe and the UK before he heads back to the states.

The tour, produced by Live Nation, kicks off on Friday, January 24 in Milan, Italy at Santeria Toscana 31 with additional shows at London’s revered Roundhouse institution, Paris’s Bataclan and Amsterdam’s much loved Melkweg space. Promising to be an electric, intriguing, and powerful show, Tobe will bring a monuMINTal performance across this tour.

Tobe’s latest music project, Hood Hymns, released 8.30.2024, was diligently curated with key features including Fantasia, Jay Electronica, Chance The Rapper, Anthony Hamilton, Andra Day and more. Hood Hymns has been Tobe’s most ambitious and important work to date. It’s his prayer for people who came up like him and an overall true culmination of his purpose wrapped in one project.

The authenticity of Tobe’s work is key - the lyrics and tone of his music tell the story of a difficult upbringing as a first-generation Nigerian kid growing up in Houston, TX. Overcoming those realities, Tobe has emerged with one overarching goal in life: "to make purpose popular." His work has garnered wide acclaim and a bevy of notable co-signs, including First Lady Michelle Obama, who placed his song “I'm Dope” on her coveted workout playlist; fellow hometown icon Beyoncé, who featured Tobe on billboards, commercials, and in-store placements nationally for her Adidas x IVY PARK Rodeo campaign; and Pharrell Williams, who has tapped Tobe to lead global campaigns for Moncler including curating, creative directing, and performing for Moncler’s Genius Show at Milan Fashion Week 2023.

Tobe’s accomplishments reach far and wide - with a GRAMMY nomination for Best New Artist 2023, a supporting role in blockbuster movie: Transformers Rise Of The Beasts, multi-year partnership with Reebok, performances at Coachella Music Festival, leading voiceover on Beats By Dre “You Love Me” campaign earning an Emmy nomination for Best Commercial, and a best-of performance for NPR's Tiny Desk among many other monumental moments.

Tobe’s greatest accomplishment has been building everything he has to date with his wife, Fat, and his family of five kids currently all aged five and under; Ivory, Sage, ChuChu, Chiko and Jah Jah. Tobe’s art is literally inseparable from his family, who appear with him in nearly every song, music video, and public appearance.

TOBE NWIGWE : ‘HOME IS WHERE THE HOOD IS’ TOUR

Fri Jan 24 – Milan, IT – Santeria Toscana 31

Sun Jan 26 – London, UK – Roundhouse

Mon Jan 27 – Paris, FR – Bataclan

Tue Jan 30 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg

