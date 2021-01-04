Timmo Hendriks Teams Up With Jordan Grace for Upbeat & Nostalgic Release 'Memories'

Timmo Hendriks returns to Protocol Recordings to kick off 2021 with "Memories," a progressive house gem featuring Jordan Grace. The track opens with cinematic melodies that make way for bouncy basslines, while Grace's soulful vocals add a nostalgic element to the otherwise upbeat sound. With lyrics like "I'm replaying these memories, still see you here with me," Hendriks creates a vivid and dynamic journey that might fill you with nostalgia for people and places from times past.

Timmo and Jordan previously joined forces on "By Your Side," making "Memories," another all-star collaboration between these two talented artists. It will be featured on Timmo Hendriks' upcoming EP, set for release in 2021.

Founded by Nicky Romero, Protocol Recordings is one of the leading imprints for innovative house music; it boasts a roster of heavy-hitters complemented with immensely talented up-and-comers, all with a diverse range of sounds that are guaranteed to light up a dance floor.

Now celebrating the next year of successful releases on the label, the Dutch artist Timmo Hendriks first made his debut on 2018's "Thinking About You," with a friend and producing partner Lindequist as part of Protocol's "Miami 2019" EP. Hendriks's other notable tracks on Protocol include "Keep Me Close" with Dash Berlin, "Deserve My Time" with Trilane ft. Carys Selvey, and "Be Alright" with Marc Benjamin. He is quickly becoming a household name and veteran of the Protocol crew, and we can't wait to see what he comes up with next!

Listen to "Memories" here: