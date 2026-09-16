Tilsen Releases Alt-Pop Single TRAIN TO VIENNA

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Independent artist and songwriter Tilsen shares 'Train To Vienna,' a bittersweet and emotionally charged alt-pop single inspired by the true story of ending a relationship aboard a train bound for Vienna. Pairing intimate autobiographical storytelling with an arrangement that steadily expands into something bigger and more cathartic, the track captures the difficult realization that loving someone doesn't always mean a relationship is healthy enough to survive.

The setting is as literal as it sounds. While travelling by train to Vienna with her then-boyfriend, Tilsen reached a breaking point after realizing his insecurity had begun consuming too much of their relationship. Though she still cared deeply for him, she knew staying together was no longer right for either of them.

'The song captures that moment of knowing you have to leave someone even when you still care about them, and trusting that eventually, you'll both be better off,' Tilsen explains.

https://open.spotify.com/album/4r5IJYSMl84ioqjDhPK4yd

While its title sounds like the setup for a film, its cinematic quality comes directly from real life. Turning the experience into a song allowed Tilsen to return to that pivotal moment with the distance necessary to see both sides of it, finding compassion and perspective within a decision that had initially been incredibly painful.

That complexity is central to Tilsen's approach to songwriting. Rather than reducing relationships to heroes and villains, she gravitates toward the complicated psychology behind the ways people love, hurt, need, and ultimately leave one another. 'I'm rarely interested in making someone completely the villain or myself completely the victim,' she says. 'Even in painful stories, I'm usually looking for some kind of understanding, growth or humanity.'

For 'Train To Vienna,' that process was particularly collaborative. Tilsen wrote the song alongside Bryn McCutcheon and Kirstyn Johnson as well as Jules/444BOY, a close friend she met abroad who had been with her immediately before the fateful train ride and knew what was about to happen. Their proximity to the story helped transform an intensely personal memory into something larger and more universal.

The production follows a similar trajectory. Blending live instrumentation with electronic pop elements, the arrangement was designed to continually expand, allowing the intimate details of the verses to gradually give way to the scale and emotional release of a full-bodied pop record.

'We wanted the production to feel like it was continually expanding,' Tilsen shares. 'I wanted it to feel organic and emotional without losing the scale and energy of a pop record.'

Ultimately, 'Train To Vienna' isn't about regretting a relationship or resenting the person left behind. Instead, it captures the courage required to recognize when love alone is no longer enough and to trust that walking away can sometimes be an act of compassion for everyone involved.

'I had a hard time leaving at the right time in previous relationships, but this time I really listened to myself,' Tilsen says. 'I'm happy to have captured that moment for me.'

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