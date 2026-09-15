ANYTHING GOES AGAIN: THE FESTIVAL TOUR to Feature Florida Georgia Line

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Florida Georgia Line's rallying cry heard by Country fans near and far during their pop-up at this year's CMA Fest has been amplified with the announcement of their Anything Goes Again: The Festival Tour in 2027. Stacking a headline run of music's biggest festivals across the country, the first announced date has the GRAMMY Award-nominated duo heading back to Stagecoach Music Festival after last appearing in 2018, with more dates to be announced in the coming weeks.

'There's so much history and so many great memories wrapped up in FGL. Seeing the fans get excited about us being back together and hearing how much these songs still mean to them has been really special,' shares Tyler Hubbard. 'We've felt a lot of love, and it feels good to be back up there together and sharing these songs with everybody again.'

'These songs have taken on a life of their own over the years, and getting back onstage together really reminded me of that. Hearing the crowd sing every word and feeling that energy again was pretty incredible,' adds Brian Kelley. 'We picked right back up where we left off, and there's definitely something special about getting to do this again.'

Known for their signature high-energy live show, the duo has played to over four million fans since their 2012 breakout across massive headlining arena and stadium tours, in addition to a Las Vegas residency.

Florida Georgia Line — Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley — have 19 #1s and more than 18 Billion streams. Billboard's inaugural Trailblazer Award honorees are the first and only Country act to earn two RIAA DIAMOND certifications, including the 14X PLATINUM, #1 'Cruise,' the best-selling digital Country single of all time (SoundScan), and the 11X PLATINUM, #1 global smash 'Meant to Be' with Bebe Rexha, which spent a record-setting 50 consecutive weeks atop the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. The sole recipients of the ACM Breakout Artist of the Decade Award, FGL's accolades span the ACM Awards, American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, CMA Awards, CMT Music Awards, and GRAMMYs. The duo's songwriting reach extends well beyond their own catalog, penning hits for Jason Aldean, Cole Swindell, and Kane Brown, among others.

More information is available at FloridaGeorgiaLine.com, with updates also shared on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and . Tickets and passes for Stagecoach Music Festival are available at stagecoachfestival.com.

Photo Credit: Ben Christensen



Photo Credit: Ben Christensen

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link