Gunna Brings WUNNA RUN 5K to Atlanta on September 13

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Multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated artist and philanthropist Gunna will join Atlanta Run Club for Wunna Run ATL, a 5K race in Atlanta on Sunday, September 13, continuing the growing wellness and community movement born from his personal commitment to health, fitness and collective progress.

Taking place at Lee + White, the hometown run arrives just three days ahead of Gunna Day on September 16, creating a fitting celebration centered on community, wellness and giving back to the city that shaped him.

In 2021, the City of South Fulton officially proclaimed September 16 as Sergio Giavanni 'Gunna' Kitchens Day, recognizing Gunna for his service to the community, contributions to music and commitment to setting a positive example for young people. The honor coincided with the opening of Gunna's Drip Closet and Goodr Grocery Store at his former school, Ronald E. McNair Middle School, providing students and their families with free access to food, clothing, shoes and essential items.

Wunna Run continues that spirit of community investment through movement and shared experience. Inspired by Gunna's own dedication to a healthier lifestyle, the initiative has grown into a multi-city running platform, including stops throughout his Wun World Tour, allowing fans and communities to connect with him beyond the stage.

On Sunday, registration opens at 8:30 AM, with the 5K beginning at 10:00 AM. Runners, joggers and walkers of all experience levels are welcome.

The Atlanta run reflects the increasingly significant role health, fitness and community play in Gunna's life and work, extending his broader philosophy around discipline, personal evolution and continuing to 'Push the Pace.'

As Wunna Run continues to grow, its mission remains accessible to everyone—from experienced runners to those taking their first steps toward a more active lifestyle—bringing together fitness, music and culture while turning personal progress into collective movement.

WUNNA RUN 5K — ATLANTA

Date: Sunday, September 13, 2026

Location: Lee + White, Atlanta, GA

Registration Opens: 8:30 AM

Run Starts: 10:00 AM

Registration: wunnarunclub.com

About Wunna Run

Founded by multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated artist Gunna, Wunna Run was born from his personal commitment to health, fitness and wellness. Beginning with its inaugural 5K in Brooklyn's Prospect Park, the initiative has grown into a multi-city running platform connecting fans and communities through movement, music and shared experiences. Wunna Run reflects Gunna's larger commitment to personal growth, discipline and community while inspiring participants at every fitness level to Push the Pace.

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