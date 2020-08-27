Tibetan Singer Yesh's Debut EP Out Now

The album is titled "hour 2147."

Today, Pique Records, a new audiovisual label based in New York and London, presents the debut EP from Tibetan singer Yesh. Listen to hour 2147 below.

2147 is the metal rat year of the Tibetan lunar calendar, and is our 2020 - hour 2147 was created primarily in New York with Pique co-founder and producer Mountain, with additional contributions from an international community of producers, musicians and visual artists including Detroit singer-harpist and labelmate Ahya Simone, and Hong Kong's Jack Ip who illustrated the cover art.

Yesh was born and raised in Switzerland, but her roots remain in Tibet. Her parents were among the first Tibetans to take exile in Switzerland and her extended family has scattered throughout the world.

When there is no going back, where is home? For Yesh, home is an evolving idea, one that transforms with travel, time, family ties and with the world. Fueled by a defiant spirit and an innate yearning for freedom and self-expression, her work is a culmination of borderless collaboration and a vocal range that matches her life's journey. Her visual aesthetics, driven by Hong Kong artist and Pique co-founder Jayne Lies, are vibrant parallel worlds that embody the texture and colors of her Tibetan heritage, juxtaposed against the energy of the New York City streets where she has currently found refuge and community.

Yesh grew up in a multicultural children's village that houses exiled children from conflict-affected countries, and it's here, around the age of 11, that Yesh first started her journey as a performer and singer. Since dedicating her life to music and art, Yesh has explored and refined her gifts through years of studio work, ranging from sessions with classical musicians and producers to contributing writing and vocals for audio-theatrical art performances and commercials.

After moving to New York City in 2009, Yesh continued to develop her skills, working with engineers and producers like Jeremy Cox (Bjork, Bun B, Lunice) and Grammy-winner Mike Larson (Ariana Grande, Pharrell). Her first solo releases were a collection of four singles written and recorded in Zurich, mixed and mastered in Los Angeles. "Go Lo" and the accompanied music videos for "VII," "Drift," and "Not Done" were performative concepts that spanned the world. Each video was shot on a different continent - North America, Europe and Asia. hour 2147 marks Yesh's first EP.

Listen to the new EP here:

Photo Credit: Jayne Lies

