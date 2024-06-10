This Is Lorelei Shares 'Perfect Hand' Ahead of Debut Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This Is Lorelei, aka Nate Amos of Water From Your Eyes, releases “Perfect Hand,” the final single from the new album, Box For Buddy, Box For Star, out this Friday on Double Double Whammy.

Of the idiosyncratic track, which premiered on Apple Music 1, Amos says “‘Perfect Hand’ is about clarity in the muck - you’ve been headed in a direction so long you don’t know why anymore, and suddenly there’s a moment when you remember and it brings you peace of some kind, like waking up in a good way.”

On Box for Buddy, Box for Star, the prolific New York artist embraces traditional pop songcraft and a confessional, carefully written brand of lyricism, dabbling in the kind of classic singer-songwriter cliches Amos never imagined toying with—but not without the counterbalancing force of spost-y irony, which listeners have come to expect from him.

Additionally, This Is Lorelei has announced a fall tour supporting DEHD and will be playing a record release show in Ridgewood, NY next Thursday, June 20th at TV Eye with support from Zero Point Energy, Rom Com and DJ Eve Swords. Tickets are available now. All dates below.

Although Amos has recorded and self-released hundreds of songs under the This Is Lorelei moniker, perhaps surprisingly, after a decade plus, Box for Buddy, Box for Star marks the first attempt at a traditional, intentionally written full-length album. Amos describes the bulk of This Is Lorelei’s discography as “unedited diary entries,” written and recorded without much forethought, regard for genre or reverence for albums as thematic bodies of work, so oddly enough, Box for Buddy, Box for Star is both a fresh start and the culmination of years of diligent, interesting songwriting.

On the album, Amos successfully pulls off a series of balancing acts: past and future, confidence and self-mockery, country and electronic music, self-improvement and accountability, openness and self-preservation. Nate Amos reaches into the depths of his personal hell and emerges with an intensely affecting album that offers listeners space to contemplate their own past, future and conception of transformation.

Tour Dates:

6/14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Fire Talk Records In-Store

6/20 - Ridgewood, NY @ TV Eye *

6/24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's ^

10/17 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace ~

10/18 - Montreal, QC @ Les Foufounes Electriques ~

10/19 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall ~

10/20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ~

10/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry (at The Fillmore) ~

10/23 - Washington, DC @ The Howard ~

*Record Release show w/ Zero Point Energy, Rom Com and DJ Eve Swords

^ w/ @ & fantasy of a broken heart

~ w/ DEHD

In the summer of 2022, while working on Box For Buddy, Box For Star, Amos was laser-focused on personal growth and felt an unfamiliar but pressing need to reflect honestly on his life through lyricism. Emotionally, it was a tough period, especially coupled with his mission to write without smoking weed—a substance he relied on nearly every day for the last 15 years—for the first time.

“I had just finished a tour with Water From Your Eyes, during which I laid on the ground at Stonehenge for 40 minutes and decided to stop smoking weed,” Amos explains. “Initially, this album was just a challenge to make music without getting high, and I was worried I wouldn’t come up with anything at all. I isolated myself from pretty much everyone and wrote songs all summer. I was pretty broke and significantly depressed, but also in a sort of healthy mental demolition mode, trying to reimagine how I wanted to move forward with my life. For better or worse, what I made ended up being a delayed recovery album, largely dealing with more significant addictions that I kicked a year earlier.”

Much to his surprise, it was a creatively abundant time, yielding roughly 70 songs. To pull this off, Amos hunkered down in his Brooklyn apartment for three months and followed a peculiar daily routine: eat ramen, smoke cigarettes, do 500 push-ups and 1,500 sit-ups, lift guitars like dumbbells, intermittently watch Texas-Mexico crime drama The Bridge and crucially, write songs. “Whenever I got fidgety because I couldn't smoke weed, I would just do push-ups,” Amos recalls. “It got to a point where I was like, ‘I’m gonna light this cigarette, and I’m gonna do push-ups until I’ve smoked the entire cigarette, and then I’m gonna try to write another song.’”

Photo Credit: Eve Alpert

