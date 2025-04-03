Sammy Rae & The Friends Join Newport Folk Festival Lineup, Share New Tour Dates　​  ​ 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sammy Rae & The Friends have joined the Sunday lineup for this year’s coveted Newport Folk Festival, taking place July 25-27 in Newport, RI. Ahead of the festival, the band will be joining Lake Street Dive and Vance Joy on select dates this summer. For tickets and more information, visit here.

This month, Sammy Rae and the Friends will bring their debut album Something For Everybody to venues across the U.S., including stops in Philadelphia, Cleveland, Royal Oak, Columbus, St. Louis, Nashville, Atlanta, Memphis, Dallas, and Austin. They are also confirmed to perform at The Capitol Groove Music Festival this June alongside Khruangbin, Thundercat, Bleachers, Cake, and more.

Something For Everybody was released in September 2024 and supported with an extensive headline North American tour throughout the fall in some of their largest venues to date, including several multi-night residencies at Seattle’s Showbox SoDo, NYC’s Terminal 5, and Boston’s Roadrunner. This month, the collective takes their exhilarating live show to Europe and the UK with a number of dates already sold-out, including a stop at O2 Brixton Academy, a 5,000 capacity venue.

TOUR DATES

April 12 // Philadelphia, PA // The Fillmore *

April 13 // Cleveland, OH // Agora Theatre *

April 15 // Royal Oak, MI // Royal Oak Music Theatre *

April 16 // Columbus, OH // Newport Music Hall *

April 18 // St. Louis, MO // The Pageant *

April 19 // Nashville, TN // Ryman Auditorium *

April 20 // Atlanta, GA // 420 Festival ^

April 22 // Memphis, TN // Minglewood Hall #

April 24 // Dallas, TX // House of Blues Dallas #

April 25 // Austin, TX // Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater #

April 26 // Tulsa, OK // Gutherie Green

May 4 // Charlotte, NC // Lovin’ Life Music Festival ^

June 29 // Hartford, CT // Capitol Groove Festival ^

July 27 // Newport, RI // Newport Folk Festival ^

August 16 // Portland, ME // Thompson’s Point ~

August 17 // Portland, ME // Thompson’s Point ~

September 13 // Louisville, KY // Bourbon & Beyond Festival ^

September 16 // Asheville, NC // Asheville Yard Amphitheater +

September 17 // Wilmington, NC // Live Oak Bank Pavilion +

September 18 // North Charleston, SC // Firefly Distillery +

* Support from Zinadelphia

# Support from Bailen

~ Supporting Lake Street Dive

+Supporting Vance Joy

^ Festival

Since the release of the album, Sammy Rae & The Friends have seen great support for stand-out album track “Thieves” from premiere Non Commercial and AAA radio stations, including: WFUV New York (where it’s currently a Top 10 track), KCSN Los Angeles, WXRV Boston, KCMP Minneapolis, WTMD Baltimore, WYEP Pittsburgh and more.

Rae has been building toward this moment since moving to NYC from Connecticut in her early 20s. Finding herself without a built-in peer group, she simply built it herself: the literal and proverbial “Friends.” When she started playing shows, she made sure the audience was part of the family too. Everything that’s happened since, from the initial EPs to sold-out shows in major markets and secondary markets alike across North America and the UK & Europe, to high-profile festival sets around the world, including Bonnaroo’s main stage, Sound on Sound, All Things Go, and more, has been based on friends telling friends.

For as much as Sammy Rae & The Friends may be a band, this collective of dreamers and artists considers themselves a family first. They flourish in any spotlight with a combination of all-for-one and one-for-all camaraderie, palpable chemistry, deft virtuosity, and vocal fireworks. Their sound is a mélange of Sammy’s influences, rooted in classic rock, folk, and funk and sprinkled with soul and jazz.

Photo credit: Shervin Lainez

Comments