The Wonderfool Releases 'Shiner' Album

The Wonderfool - the recording project of singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Matt Vinson - has released his fourth full-length studio album, Shiner, via Gjenny Records. The album is available digitally on all DSPs as well as physically, on cassette and vinyl. Stream or purchase Shiner here.

Also arriving today is the music video for "Time (Done Being Late)", the sophomore single from the album. "I hope the song and video reminds you to keep moving forward - though always reminiscing on loved ones and cherished memories from the past," says Vinson. "In using my own clips I've taken throughout the years, this video makes me laugh and cry both tears of joy and sorrow."

Notably one third of the chart-topping folk group CAAMP, Vinson was stuck indoors by the pandemic after the band had to cancel their touring plans. Vinson found himself with ample time on his hands and turned that isolation into an opportunity to create something new: a combination of modern folk melodies, forward-thinking production, and lyrics about fighting off one's inner demons.

The nine-track Shiner is a soundtrack for early mornings and late nights mixing the organic with the synthesized, the intimate with the collaborative, and folky with the pop-inspired.

"The album has a blend of happy, poppy songs that are filled with themes of personal betterment," Vinson explains, "and moody songs with a sonic space that lets the emotion of the song ring true. It's something you can listen to in the morning, before you go to bed, or while sitting in a hammock. It's reflective music. With Shiner, I finally encapsulated that feeling."

A 1980s Omnichord adds vintage, sun-baked shimmer to Shiner's lead single, "Cool Shade." A MicroKORG arpeggiator weaves its way in and out of the album's kickoff track, "Much Better." Banjo, baritone guitar, saxophone, and keyboards fill the remaining tracks, lacing Vinson's writing with a mix of atmosphere and ambience.