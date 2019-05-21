The Waterboys Release Video For LADBROKE GROVE SYMPHONY, US Tour Dates Announced

Ahead of the release of The Waterboys' acclaimed new album Where The Action, the band have shared the music video for the third single off the record, "Ladbroke Grove Symphony". Where The Action is out this Friday, May 24 via Cooking Vinyl.

"Ladbroke Grove Symphony" is a tribute to the former bohemian heart of West London, in which Mike Scott invokes his time living and writing among the crumbling, seaside-esque streets of Notting Hill during the 80s.

The accompanying montage video captures the magic of the Grove in all its weird and wonderful counterculture, and features new film and vintage photography of Scott as he tells the story of the song.

Watch "Ladbroke Grove Symphony" via YouTube here:

"Ladbroke Grove Symphony" is from Where The Action Is, a 10-song genre-defying album that is testament to Scott's enduring talents. One of the finest British songwriters of the past four decades, his songs have been covered and/or recorded by artists including Prince, who crafted two different arrangements of Scott's classic "The Whole Of The Moon", Rod Stewart, Tom Jones, Steve Earle, and Ellie Goulding, who had a top three hit in 2013 with How Long Will I Love You.

Diverse in breadth, Where The Action Is is an album of incredible songwriting, experimentation and musical brilliance. It will excite Waterboys fans and new converts alike.

The Waterboys are Brother Paul (keys), Ralph (drums), Aongus (bass), Jess and Zeenie (vocals), Steve Wickham (electric fiddle and guitar) and Mike Scott (vocals, guitar and piano).

The band will tour the UK throughout the spring and summer with a US tour to look forward to in the fall. See full list of tour dates below. For more information visit The Waterboys website.

Tracklist:

1. Where The Action Is

2. London Mick

3. Out Of All This Blue

4. Right Side Of Heartbreak (Wrong Side Of Love)

5. In My Time On Earth

6. Ladbroke Grove Symphony

7. Take Me There I Will Follow You

8. And There's Love

9. Then She Made The Lasses-O

10. Piper At The Gates Of Dawn

Where The Action Is will be available on CD, Deluxe 2xCD, LP, digital download and streaming services with exclusive bundles also available from the Official Store.

UK Tour:

May 19 - Millenium Forum | Derry, UK

May 20 - Ulster Hall | Belfast, UK

May 22 - The Forum | Bath, UK

May 23 - The Hay Festival | Hay-on-Wye, UK

May 24 - Roundhouse | London, UK

May 25 - Symphony Hall | Birmingham, UK

May 27 - Philharmonic Hall | Liverpool, UK

May 28 -Bridgewater Hall | Manchester, UK

May 29 - Sage | Gateshead, UK

June 27 - Auditori de Burjassot | Valencia, Spain

June 29 - Plataforma de Gredos | Avila, Spain

June 30 - Noches Del Botanico | Madrid, Spain

Aug 08 - Cropredy Festival | Oxford, UK

Sept 05 - Skye Live Festival | Isle of Skye, UK

Sept 06 - Aberdeen Music Hall | Aberdeen, UK

Sept 07 - Glasgow Barrowland | Glasgow, UK

North America Tour:

Sept 17 - Count Basie Theatre | Red Bank, NJ

Sept 18 - The Wilbur| Boston, MA

Sept 20 - Calvin Theatre | Northampton, MA

Sept 21 - World Café Live | Philadelphia, PA

Sept 22 - Lincoln Theatre | Washington, DC

Sept 23 - Webster Hall | New York, NY

Sept 25 - Danforth Music Hall | Toronto, ON

Sept 26 - Majestic Theatre | Detroit, MI

Sept 28 - Varsity Theater | Minneapolis, MN

Sept 29 - Old Town School Of Folk Music | Chicago, IL

Oct 01 - Gothic Theatre | Englewood, CO

Oct 02 - The Depot | Salt Lake City, UT

Oct 06 - Commodore Ballroom | Vancouver, BC

Oct 07 - Wonder Ballroom | Portland, OR

Oct 08 - The Neptune | Seattle, WA

Oct 12 - The Observatory North Park | San Diego, CA

Oct 13 - The Observatory | Santa Ana, CA

Oct 15 - Belasco Theater | Los Angeles, CA

Photo by Scarlett Page





