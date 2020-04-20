The Walk-A-About to Release New Full-Length Album '20/20'

Aussie-American alternative rock quintet THE WALK-A-BOUT hail from the artistic East End of Long Island, New York. On June 5th, 2020 THE WALK-A-BOUT will release their full-length LP 20/20 worldwide in stores and online. Produced by Andrew Michael Bertrand and mastered by Roger Lian, 20/20 is an incredibly diverse record that explores many genres, expanding the scope of band's classic sound. There is something on the album for everyone. Whether it's alternative rock, world music, funk, or the influence of prog rock, THE WALK-A-BOUT's music is visceral, emotional, fun and socially conscious.

THE WALK-A-BOUT began writing the material for 20/20 in March of 2019, right at the time when the band began to achieve massive radio success with their album THINGS ARE LOOKING UP, which consistently landed in Top 20 charts alongside such artists as Paul McCartney, Jeff Tweedy, Mumford & Sons and Death Cab for Cutie. The album reached #4 on Roots Music Radio Report, while the singles "Consequences," "By My Side," and "That's Just The Way It Goes" ranked simultaneously in the Top 5 of the alternative rock singles chart. The album was also ranked #24 on Roots Music Radio Report's "Best of 2019" chart. The video for "That's Just The Way It Goes" had an online premiere hosted by Skope Entertainment and continuous play on over 75 broadcast outlets throughout the summer and early fall of 2018. THE WALK-A-BOUT also released a limited edition 180-Gram Red Splatter Vinyl of THINGS ARE LOOKING UP available exclusively through their website.

Band members Darren "Sully" Sullivan, Kevin Anderson, Drew Bertrand, and Dave Christian were joined by bass player Keenan Zach for the writing and recording of 20/20, and their collective vision has allowed THE WALK-A-BOUT to explore the outer reaches of music, soul and spirit. This dynamic new collection maintains the band's depth and introspection, delivering a deep and entertaining album with pop appeal. 20/20 was recorded on 14 reels of two inch tape, a recording method that is reflected in the dynamic sound of this extraordinary release, which is destined to be a classic.

After years of composing beautiful compositions, fate brought acoustic guitar virtuoso Kevin Anderson together with Australian singer/songwriter, blues harpist and didgeridoo player Darren "Sully" Sullivan. Sully was the perfect songwriting partner to marry Kevin's music with lyrical landscapes, and they began working together in the fall of 2015. The lineup moved closer to completion with a chance introduction to drummer and producer Drew Bertrand in December 2015. Drew quickly acknowledged the unique nature of Kevin and Sully's writing and began sculpting arrangements for every song, carefully crafting the distinct identity of each piece. From there the band has since gathered Dave Christian on guitar and Keenan Zach on bass. The material for 20/20 was written between March and September of 2019. With a master's degree in music theory, Keenan Zach was an invaluable resource in the studio while crafting the songs, bringing a new layer of thoughtfulness and quality control to the already exceptional songwriting.

Other musicians on the record include Michael Amendola on tenor sax, Mark Rechler on Hammond organ, and special guest vocalist Victoria Faiella. Roger Lian and Drew Bertrand worked closely on the final mixes and masters, the two having an integral and long-term working relationship that spans twenty-one years. The stunning album art and design for 20/20 was done by Drew's good friend George Panagakos of 525 Media, and it makes the vinyl worth buying for just the artwork alone.

THE WALK-A-BOUT has toured along the East and West Coasts throughout 2018 and 2019. They are currently preparing a world tour in support of their new album release 20/20, and you can check out the lyric video for the first new single "Victory Parade" on their recently re-designed website!

For more information including tour dates or booking inquiries please visit:

www.walkaboutband.com





Related Articles View More Music Stories