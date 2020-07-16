The Underground Music Showcase Announces Lineup

On Saturday, July 25th, 2020, from 7:00 - 10:00 PM MT, The Underground Music Showcase (UMS), Denver's largest music festival, returns with an irreverent virtual music festival, variety show, and retro telethon. In partnership with the Colorado Music Relief Fund, the digital version of the 20th edition of UMS promises to capture the energy and rock 'n' roll spirit of the festival while raising relief funds to support Colorado musicians and music industry professionals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Delivering a diverse and eclectic lineup of Denver's most exciting artists, UMS 2020 will feature live performances from Bud Bronson & The Good Timers, Float Like a Buffalo, Los Mocochetes, Neoma, Ramakhandra, The Milk Blossoms, The Still Tide, TheyCallHimAP, Turvy Organ, Wes Watkins, Wildermiss, and YaSi.



Hosted by acclaimed Colorado comedians Christie Buchele and Sam Tallent, UMS 2020 combines live performances broadcast from iconic UMS venue Hi-Dive, exclusive UMS music video premieres shot from Denver's Broadway venues, a throwback telethon with prize giveaways, and party supplies delivered to viewers -- ensuring that 'UMSomething' honors the raucous traditions that UMS fans have cultivated over the festivals' famed 20 years in Denver. The livestream will be hosted at www.undergroundmusicshowcase.com on Saturday, July 25th from 7:00 - 10:00 PM MT



UMS has partnered with The Colorado Music Relief Fund to help raise money for its community affected by COVID-19. With the live music industry indefinitely on hold, this support is essential. The Colorado Music Relief Fund was created to support all of those who help bring music to our lives - host of talented and dedicated individuals, crews, and businesses working on stage and behind the scenes. Applications for the Colorado Music Relief Fund are available here. Donate here to help support Colorado's music industry.

