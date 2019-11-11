The Terminally Well Debut with Two New Singles in Two Weeks

Philadelphia based indie/alternative rock band, The Terminally Well, has struck a deal with up-and-coming multimedia content company, Meaningful Nonsense ©, to release an album's worth of material as individual singles over the coming months, beginning with the release of two singles in two weeks: Mighty Empires Fall - out November 27, 2019 and Get Through Tonight - out December 11, 2019.

Production of music videos for each of the songs is also currently underway.

The Terminally Well are an independent American rock band conceived of and formed by Rob Runkle - who has previously released several album's worth of music as Intense "The Bohemian Pimp" from Philadelphia hip-hop group Schoolz of Thought (having worked with Questlove of The Roots, 88-Keys, and Illmind, among others).





