The Sword Extend Warp Riders 15th Anniversary Tour Across U.S.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Sword has extended their highly anticipated Warp Riders 15th Anniversary tour, adding a new leg that sees the trek now span the U.S. Tickets are on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time via here. Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol supports on all dates, with Pink Fuzz appearing from Aug. 17 to Oct. 11 and Moon Destroys joining from Oct. 13 to Oct. 26.

The Sword is JD Cronise (vocals, guitar), Bryan Richie (bass, keyboards), Kyle Shutt (guitar, vocals), and Santiago Vela (drums). Forming in 2003, the Austin-based band announced their reunion earlier this year. To date, the band has released six albums: Age of Winters (2006), Gods of the Earth (2008), Warp Riders (2010), Apocryphon (2012), High Country (2015) and Used Future (2018).

Warp Riders 15th Anniversary Tour dates:

August 17 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom

August 18 Albuquerque, NM Sister Bar

August 19 Denver, CO Gothic Theatre

August 20 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall

August 22 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory

August 23 Seattle, WA Neumo’s

August 24 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theater

August 25 Boise, ID Knitting Factory

August 27 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall

August 28 Pioneertown, CA Pappy & Harriet’s

August 29 San Diego, CA Belly Up Tavern

August 30 Los Angeles, CA The Bellwether

September 27 Oklahoma City, OK Beer City Music Hall

September 28 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall

September 29 Lawrence, KS The Granada Theater

October 1 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room Lounge

October 3 Milwaukee, WI The Rave

October 5 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

October 6 Chicago, IL House of Blues

October 7 Grand Rapids, MI Elevation

October 8 Cleveland, OH Grog Shop

October 9 Detroit, MI Saint Andrew’s Hall

October 11 Indianapolis, IN Deluxe at Old National Centre

October 13 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club

October 14 New York, NY Bowery Ballroom

October 15 Burlington, VT Higher Ground

October 17 Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom

October 18 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Smalls Theatre

October 19 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

October 22 Raleigh, NC Lincoln Theatre

October 23 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse

October 24 Orlando, FL The Beacham

October 26 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl

Photo credit: Dave Creaney