The Sword Extend Warp Riders 15th Anniversary Tour Across U.S.

The Sword has extended their highly anticipated Warp Riders 15th Anniversary tour, adding a new leg that sees the trek now span the U.S. Tickets are on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local time via here. Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol supports on all dates, with Pink Fuzz appearing from Aug. 17 to Oct. 11 and Moon Destroys joining from Oct. 13 to Oct. 26.
The Sword is JD Cronise (vocals, guitar), Bryan Richie (bass, keyboards), Kyle Shutt (guitar, vocals), and Santiago Vela (drums). Forming in 2003, the Austin-based band announced their reunion earlier this year. To date, the band has released six albums: Age of Winters (2006), Gods of the Earth (2008), Warp Riders (2010), Apocryphon (2012), High Country (2015) and Used Future (2018).
August 17 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom
August 18 Albuquerque, NM Sister Bar
August 19 Denver, CO Gothic Theatre
August 20 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall
August 22 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory
August 23 Seattle, WA Neumo’s
August 24 Portland, OR Hawthorne Theater
August 25 Boise, ID Knitting Factory
August 27 San Francisco, CA Great American Music Hall
August 28 Pioneertown, CA Pappy & Harriet’s
August 29 San Diego, CA Belly Up Tavern
August 30 Los Angeles, CA The Bellwether
September 27 Oklahoma City, OK Beer City Music Hall
September 28 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall
September 29 Lawrence, KS The Granada Theater
October 1 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room Lounge
October 3 Milwaukee, WI The Rave
October 5 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue
October 6 Chicago, IL House of Blues
October 7 Grand Rapids, MI Elevation
October 8 Cleveland, OH Grog Shop
October 9 Detroit, MI Saint Andrew’s Hall
October 11 Indianapolis, IN Deluxe at Old National Centre
October 13 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club
October 14 New York, NY Bowery Ballroom
October 15 Burlington, VT Higher Ground
October 17 Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom
October 18 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Smalls Theatre
October 19 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer
October 22 Raleigh, NC Lincoln Theatre
October 23 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse
October 24 Orlando, FL The Beacham
October 26 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl
