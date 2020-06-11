The Snuts Return With New Single 'Elephants'

Rising Scottish indie rockers, The Snuts, have unveiled "Elephants", their first taste of new music since the March release of their debut Mixtape EP.

Listen below!

Recorded at The Firepit in London with Tony Hoffer (Beck, Goldfrapp, M83), the raw, rousing track sees the band continue their cross pollination of genres, with frontman Jack Cochrane's candid vocals becoming a staple of the band's sound.

Speaking of the track, Cochrane shared, "'Elephants' is another twist on our ever growing diverse catalogue. The song in whole features a change in lyrical style leaning more towards referencing." He continues, "The main theme of this track is about believing in your own ability in times of struggle and diversity."

Since the release of live favourite "Juan Belmonte" in 2019, The Snuts have been garnering a massive following in the UK, earning praise from BBC 6 Music, Radio 1, Radio X, Absolute Radio, NME, Independent, Clash, Notion, Far Out Magazine and Dork Magazine. The band's debut Mixtape EP, recorded with Inflo (Karen O / Danger Mouse, Michael Kiwanuka, Little Simz) and Tony Hoffer, reached number 1 in the Scottish and Vinyl Album charts and number 14 in the UK official charts.

The Snuts are: Jack Cochrane (vocals/guitar), Joe McGillveray (guitar), Callum '29' Wilson (bass) and Jordan 'Joko' Mackay (drums).

