The Snuts Release New Single 'Somebody Loves You'

Following the announcement of their raucous, hook laden debut album, W.L. - due out March 19th on Parlophone Records/Elektra - The Snuts have released their infectious new single "Somebody Loves You", alongside an emotionally uplifting music video. Watch it HERE and pre-order W.L. HERE.

A love song for the ages, with its title rooted in the desire to check in on people closest to us, "Somebody Loves You" sees the band step into a new direction.

"Three simple words: 'Somebody Loves You', spray painted all across my city. It is a simple but powerful reminder," frontman Jack Cochrane said of the track. "As the days disappeared into months, I noticed myself and everyone around me scrambling to stay in touch, to check up on each other. There was something really special about this to me. I don't think anyone really saw that coming. It shouldn't take a global pandemic to remind us how important the people we care about are, but I'm kind of glad it did."

The band teamed up with the Scottish Refugee Council to create the video and help raise awareness for the charity. Directed by Michael Sherrington and shot in Glasgow, the video follows the lives of people directly affected by the actions and efforts of the charity, who with the help of the Scottish Refugee Council have made a home in Glasgow.

Speaking of the video Jack said, "When our record label asked what we'd do if they gave us the full video budget, immediately we decided to use our platform to help bring attention to the Scottish Refugee Council here in Glasgow. The song for us is a universal message of love and compassion, and the work of this charity and others like it is something I am particularly inspired by." He continued, "It is exactly this sense of an expanding and welcoming community spirit we hope to portray with this video."

Hailing from Whitburn, West Lothian, The Snuts have truly found their stride on W.L.. Produced by Tony Hoffer (Beck, Phoenix, M83) and recorded at the Firepit London, the album encapsulates the band's journey from four working class kids growing up with a dream, to becoming one of the UK's most exciting and vital bands of the new decade.

Adored for their uninhibited, sweat-drenched live shows, the band have also announced a UK tour in May/June of 2021, including three sold-out dream shows at Glasgow's Barrowland. Tickets are available now HERE.

Listen to "Somebody Loves You" here: