The Seshen Shares 'Take It All Away' Single & Lyric Video

San Francisco Bay Area band The Seshen has released "Take It All Away," their new single and lyric video. The song arrives ahead of their upcoming album CYAN, which will be available on February 28 via Tru Thoughts pre-save here.

"Take It All Away," the album's third single and opening track, evokes images of power, strength and independence. Singer-lyricist Lalin St. Juste reflects on her own transformative and bold decision to cut ties with the things that no longer serve her: "The first few lines of this song were freestyle. What was coming out of me was the desire to break through being what others have wanted me to be. As a black, queer woman, there are a lot of ways in which I have been conditioned that do not serve my truth. I'm in a continuous process of taking away all these layers, healing this confusion, and taking back my power, my voice, my sense of self."

Watch below!

The song sets warm, distant synth sounds against a backdrop of unforgiving drums and bass. Bassist/producer Akiyoshi Ehara complements St. Juste's lyrics by creating a soundscape that suggests a sense of longing and grasping at something that is just out of reach.

Inspired by the characteristics of the ocean, CYAN invokes thunderstorms, rough waves, and tranquil waters to express the struggle of overcoming depression. The 11-track album features the singles "Don't Answer" and "Dive."

The meaningful lyrics and rhythm of CYAN stem in part from the current political climate, as St. Juste ties her personal journey with depression to social justice movements in the U.S. and around the world: "This album is about pulling back the layers of who I am in order to push through sadness. I'm learning to be unapologetically black, unapologetically queer, unapologetically a woman and unapologetically myself."

The Seshen is led by singer-lyricist Lalin St. Juste and multi-talented bassist and producer Akiyoshi Ehara and features drummer Chris Thalmann, keyboard/synth player Mahesh Rao, percussionist Mirza Kopelman, and sequencer Kumar Butler. Together, they draw on a variety of inspirations, ranging from electronic to R&B, to craft their soulful, edgy, and transformative sound. Since 2012, their one-of-a-kind live act has earned them critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase on multiple continents, as they've shared stages with the likes of Hiatus Kaiyote, Petite Noir, Tune-Yards, and Thundercat.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

For tickets, please visit here.

Feb 27 - San Francisco, CA @ Noise Pop Festival, Rickshaw Shop (album release event)

Mar 25-29 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

Apr 01 - Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge

Apr 02 - Seattle, WA @ Substation

Apr 03 - Portland, OR @ Holocene

Apr 04 - Bend, OR @ Brown Owl





